Rabbit Hole sees Kiefer Sutherland playing a spy on the run after being framed for murder. This time around he’s not Jack Bauer — instead, he’s John Weir, a corporate agent who steals secrets for money. And wouldn’t you know it, he’s called upon to defend the world against a sinister plot. But how can you catch this definitely-not-24 show? If you’re wondering where to watch the Rabbit Hole TV series, here’s the answer.

What Streaming Services Are Rabbit Hole Available on?

The only way to watch Rabbit Hole is on Paramount Plus, since it has been produced for that network. You’ll need a subscription, but if you’re a new subscriber you may qualify for a free trial.

You’ll need a device that can stream Paramount Plus — you can also watch it on Amazon through a Paramount Plus subscription, though it’s not free as part of Amazon Prime. Episodes arrive weekly so, unless you’re prepared to wait, bingeing the show is not an option.

Will You Be Able to Watch Rabbit Hole Anywhere Else?

Unlike Netflix, Paramount Plus shows do end up on Blu-Ray and DVD. With that in mind, we’d expect that, after maybe a year, you’ll be able to buy Rabbit Hole Season 1 on Blu-Ray.

You may also be able to purchase episodes or the whole series on Amazon. That’s certainly the case with Halo, another Paramount Plus series. But for now, Rabbit Hole is only available on Paramount Plus. And that’s all you need to know about where to watch the Rabbit Hole TV series.