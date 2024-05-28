After going away after its extended beta, MultiVersus is finally back, mashing up fighters from across the WBVerse and beyond. But which MultiVersus fighters are unlocked right from the start? Here’s the answer.

Which MultiVersus Fighters Are Unlocked From the Start?

MultiVersus has a roster of 27 characters but only four of those characters are playable from the start. Those characters are Shaggy (Scooby Doo), Wonder Woman (DC Comics), Finn (Adventure Time) and LeBron James (Space Jam 2). If you want to unlock any other characters you’ll have to earn them. So, Joker vs Jason Voorhees will have to wait, as will Agent Smith vs Arya Stark.

That’s the case whether you’re playing locally or online. You’re not limited to fighting against those characters online, however. You’ll get to brawl against fights you haven’t unlocked yourself, which WB no doubt thinks will make you want to unlock those characters yourselves.

MultiVersus isn’t the only fighting game to lock its characters away – I still bear a grudge against Marvel vs Capcom 2 for only making half its roster playable. I wanted to play as Sentinel, but no, the game made me wait.

However, MultiVersus locks away over 80% of its fighters, which is really something even by MvC 2’s standards. The chief difference is that Marvel v Capcom 2 wasn’t free, whereas MultiVersus is – microtransactions aside, anyway.

So how long would it take to unlock all Multiversus’s characters without paying? The game’s not been out long enough for people to determine that, but during the beta, one Redditor reported that they’d unlocked half the roster in around 50 hours. Other Reddit users weighed in with similar estimations/experiences.

So the answer to which MultiVersus fighters are unlocked right from the start is that Shaggy, Wonder Woman, Finn and LeBron James are unlocked.

MultiVersus is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

