Which Starter Should You Choose in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

At the start of their Pokemon journey, every trainer faces a crucial question – which starter Pokemon to choose. From the beginning, Pokemon games have offered three options to pick between, and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is no different. But which starter Pokemon is the best choice?

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Starter Pokemon

At the start of your adventure in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you will meet three different Pokemon to choose as potential partners. As is tradition in Pokemon games, you’ll get to pick between a grass-type, fire-type, and water-type starter Pokemon. For Generation 9, the starter Pokemon are:

The grass-type cat Pokemon, Sprigatito

The fire-type crocodile Pokemon, Fuecoco

The water-type duck Pokemon, Quaxly

There are plenty of considerations that go into choosing your starter Pokemon, including type advantages against early gym leaders, as well as that Pokemon’s evolutionary line and eventual secondary type. Some of us pick our starter Pokemon based largely on which one we think is the cutest, while others have a preferred Pokemon type they’ll choose no matter what. If you’re still trying to decide which starter to go with for your latest playthrough, we’re breaking down the pros and cons of each starter.

Why to Pick Fuecoco As Your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Starter

Fuecoco is the most popular choice for starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. In part, that’s because he’s a pretty cute, dopey little guy, but many trainers select this fire-type due to the early type advantage against against bug-type gym leader Katy and grass-type leader Brassius.

Here are the details about Fuecoco’s evolutionary line so you can decide whether you’ll be okay once this little guy grows into its final form.

Pokemon Evolution Level Type(s)

Fuecoco N/A



(Starts at Level 5) Fire

Crocalor Level 16 Fire

Skeledirge Level 36 Fire / Ghost

As far as starters go, Fuecoco is pretty versatile, and its fire-type moves will be helpful early in the game when your team isn’t quite strong enough to steamroll gym leaders without a type advantage. That said, there is plenty of Fletchling around early on, so it’s fairly easy to add a flying/fire-type Pokemon to your team if you choose another starter to give you an edge against early gym leaders.

Fuecoco and its evolutionary line also have a strong advantage when it comes to battling Team Star, with a type advantage in six of the eight bases. Skeledirge has some fan-favorite moves for raids as well, such as Torch Song and Will o’Wisp. If you’re looking for a Pokemon that will bring you advantages early on and in Tera Raids, Fuecoco is a great pick for your starter.

Why to Pick Sprigatito As Your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Starter

Cards on the table and cute grass cat Sprigatito were obvious choices for me as a trainer who always picks a grass or water starter and loves cats. Sprigatito is the second most popular choice amongst Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players, though many are irritated that its final form walks on two feet. While you won’t have the strongest type advantage going into early gyms with a grass type, you’re not at a huge type disadvantage, either.

Here’s Sprigitato’s full evolutionary line, from all four paws to standing on two.

Pokemon Evolution Level Type(s)

Sprigatito N/A



(Starts at Level 5) Grass

Floragato Level 16 Grass

Meowscarada Level 36 Grass / Dark

Sprigatito has a high speed and relatively strong attack, making it a solid starter for its ability to hit first. As a grass-type Pokemon, it isn’t strong against the earlier gyms and does have a few weaknesses that can give you issues as you progress through Victory Road. The grass type is also weak to several relatively common Pokemon. You’ll need to supplement this starter with a roster of other types to succeed. However, Sprigatito is well suited to taking on the Titans in your quest with Arven.

Once you level it to its final form of Meowsarada, you gain the Dark typing. This gives you access to more moves but can also be a downside since it adds additional weaknesses. Still, with powerful moves like Flower Trick, which never misses, this Pokemon is a solid starter choice. Personally, I enjoyed my playthrough with Sprigatito by my side, but there are a few more disadvantages to consider than choosing Fuecoco.

Why to Pick Quaxly As Your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Starter

Last but not least, if you’re going based on popularity, Quaxly, the water-type duck Pokemon with a truly fabulous hairdo. Quaxly is the least common starter choice for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, likely partially due to the early type disadvantage against leaders and Team Star.

Here is Quaxly’s full evolutionary line from duck to peacock.

Pokemon Evolution Level Type(s)

Quaxly N/A



(Starts at Level 5) Water

Quaxwell Level 16 Water

Quaquaval Level 36 Water / Fighting

Quaxly is a solid choice for a starter, even if you’ll run up against some challenges with Brassius early on in Victory Road. As a water type, it doesn’t have as many weaknesses as Sprigatito, but it’s also not as advantaged in early gyms as Fuecoco. Still, Quaxly is well-balanced with a strong attack stat, so if the fabulous duck is calling your name, there’s plenty of reason to choose it as your partner Pokemon.

When Quaxly evolves to its final form, Quaquaval, it gains the Fighting type, which expands both its attack repertoire and possible weaknesses. This is something to keep in mind and plan for as you build out the rest of your team with Quaxly as your starter. Another reason to choose Quaxly is its rarity, meaning it will be harder to get one through trades than the other two starters if you’re trying for a full Paldea Pokedex.

Ultimately, you’ll be able to succeed in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet no matter which starter you choose since you can build a team to make up for any weaknesses. Still, these considerations can help you pick the best starter for your play style.