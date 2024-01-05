White Lotus Season 3 Casts Star Trek, Mission Impossible Alumni

When you’re one of the biggest critical and audience hits on TV, you can pull in big names, and that is exactly what HBO is doing for the third season of White Lotus, which has cast Star Trek and Mission Impossible alumni, according to THR.

Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong are coming on board, joining the returning Natasha Rothwell as the series once again boots most of its previous cast and moves to a new White Lotus hotel location somewhere in Thailand, where filming will occur in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok as part of a partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

“We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus,” said Janet Graham Borba, Executive VP of Production at HBO & Max.

Of course, fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge will not be returning for the third season of the show after the events of the second season, but it is kind of weird to think of White Lotus without her. Her award-winning turn as Tanya McQuoid catapulted the B-grade actress into superstardom and made her the face of the series. Still, HBO shouldn’t be concerned with an audience drop-off, as the series creator Mike White is still on board and the show’s own brand is strong enough.

There are very few details about what the new season will be about or who any of the actors will be playing, but we can probably expect ever-increasing dark/comedic drama and the kind of social awkwardness that makes your palms sweat. HBO has not announced a premiere date for the season yet, but it’s only a matter of time.