The 2022 remaster Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion adds full voice acting for all characters in the game, so we have created a list of who all the FF7 voice actors are, including both English and Japanese voices. The game uses a totally new English cast compared to the lineup of the original Crisis Core on Sony PSP, with Caleb Pierce now voicing Zack Fair and Tyler Hoechlin voicing Sephiroth. You will recognize several of these voices as returning from the recent FF7 Remake!

A List of All the Voice Actors in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (English and Japanese FF7 Voices)

Zack – Caleb Pierce / Kenichi Suzumura

Aerith – Briana White / Maaya Sakamoto

Cloud – Cody Christian / Takahiro Sakurai

Lazard – Francis Ausley / Junpei Morita

Tseng – Vic Chao / Junichi Suwabe

Cissnei – Kayli Mills / Asumi Nakada

Reno – Arnie Pantoja / Keiji Fujiwara

Rude – William C. Stephens / Taiten Kusunoki

Hollander – Jason Marnocha / Shinya Oowada

Hojo – James Sie / Shigeru Chiba

Weiss – Daman Mills / Jouji Nakata

Nero – Sean Chiplock / Ryotaro Okiayu

Kunsel – Travis Moscinski / Riki Kitazawa

Gillian – Ellen Dubin / Masako Ikeda

Battle Navigator – Shelley Sweeney

Tifa – Britt Baron / Ayumi Ito

Yuffie – Brandilyn Cheah / Kino Sakai

Bruno – Kannon Hicks / Shirabe Kawaguchi

Zack’s Mother – Karen Strassman / Chieko Miyazaki

Angeal – Bill Millsap / Kazuhiko Inoue

Sephiroth – Tyler Hoechlin / Toshiyuki Morikawa

Genesis – Shaun Conde / GACKT

Credits also list Nachi Nozawa, who died in 2010 and originally voiced Hojo in Japanese.

Additional voices are credited as follows: Reina Aoyama, Ayaka Atsuchi, Mari Doi, Yuki Hayashi, Kyousuke Ikeda, Shoya Ishige, Misa Ishii, Natsumi Kawaida, Jun Konno, Yuichi Matsuda, Yukiya Matsui, Takahiro Miyamoto, Mariko Munakata, Yuya Murakami, Haruka Murata, Takuro Nakakuni, Shinnosuke Ogami, Yu Seki, Kotaro Shinohara, Shogo Suzuki, Junji Tachibana, You Taichi, Kousuke Takaguchi, Kenji Takahashi, Tomohito Takatsuka, Miyuu Tsuji, Shuichi Uchida, Takaaki Uchino, Miho Wataya, Anna Yamaki, Maya Aoki Tuttle, Luis Bermudez, JB Blanc, GK Bowes, Bill Butts, Matthew David Rudd, Benjy Gaither, Adam Gold, Alan Lee, Amber Lee Connors, Marissa Lenti, AJ Locascio, Erica Luttrell, Deneen Melody, Brent Mukai, Andrew Racho, Jordan Reynolds, Patrick Seitz, Nick Shakoour, Chris Tergliafera, Josh Tomar, Kimlinh Tran, Amanda Troop, Cristina Vee, Brandon Winckler, Alexandra Yastishock, Anne Yatco, Yong Yea, Joe Zieja

That is the list of who all of the credited voice actors in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion are, so now you know exactly who is voicing everyone in this FF7 prequel remaster!