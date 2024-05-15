Who Do You Play as in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has finally received an official reveal. Ubisoft dropped the expected Cinematic World Premiere, and a surprise video about the games two playable protagonists. Here’s what we learned about them.

Recommended Videos

Who is Yasuke?

Yasuke is the first of two playable characters in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. He is based off of a real person of the same name. He is the first documented African to arrive in Japan, and did so in 1579. In real life, Yasuke has a fascinating but mysterious history. It was that history, and the various groups he intersected with, that inspired Ubisoft to include him in the game. He also provides a great perspective for the player. Yasuke and Assassin’s Creed fans this fall will be discovering this setting together.

Yasuke has interesting relationships with Jesuits and other historical figures within the game, inspired by what little is known of his real experiences. In gameplay and narrative, Yasuke will fill the Samauri role. His large stature allows him to wield large weapons, and he has a heavy fighting style that makes him a force to be reckoned with in open combat.

Who is Naoe?

Naoe is native to Japan. She is a relatively young character. As Developers state, she is from “a remote, mountainous area…known as the birthplace of the Shinobi”. The Shinobi are more commonly known as Ninjas. She is from a lower class than Yasuke, and the characters contrast in many ways. In fact, we are told that when they meet, their factions are in conflict. At some point, they become allies.

In the game, her father is a representation of a real Shinobi from history, named Fujibayashi Nagato. Due to the skills and values held by the Shinobi, players can expect Naoe to fill the stealthier role players remember fondly from the Assassins Creed of old. Though she too can fight in the open, her stature and training make her an excellent character for the franchise’s signature stealth. Top this off, she also has access to the franchise’s most iconic weapon: the Hidden Blade.

Players will get to control both characters when Assassins Creed: Shadows is released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on November 15.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more