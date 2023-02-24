Sons of the Forest starts with a crash, like the original The Forest. But this time around, you’re not some innocent holidaymaker. So who, then, are you? Who do you play as in Sons of the Forest?

In Sons of the Forest You Play as a Mercenary, Sent in to Rescue a Missing Billionaire and His Family

Sons of the Forest makes you a mercenary or, at the very least, a well-trained security operative who’s been tasked with rescuing a mission billionaire. You arrive on the island with your team and things don’t go well. You, along with one other survivor of the crash, have to get to the bottom of what’s really going on, with cannibal mutants nipping at your toes. No pressure.

So, you play as a mercenary out to rescue a billionaire. Except… could there be more to it than that? Fans of The Forest have predicted that, with a name like Sons of the Forest, you’re playing as Timmy, the son of the original game’s protagonist.

One clue is that your character has a tattoo that reads “Fight Demons” and, without spoiling one of The Forest’s endings, Timmy has his own demons. So, in Sons of the Forest you play as a gun-for-hire but there might be a surprise waiting for you a little later down the line.

And that’s who you play as in Sons of the Forest.