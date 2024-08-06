While Batman: Caped Crusader has a strong cast of voice actors for the first season, Haley Joel Osment is one of the most well-known cast members. However, even after watching the show, most people may not know who he plays. Here’s who Haley Joel Osment plays in Batman: Caped Crusader.

Recommended Videos

Who Does Haley Joel Osment Play In Batman: Caped Crusader?

The answer is that Haley Joel Osment voices Anton Knight, a character who only appears in the eighth episode of the series, “Nocturne.” In the episode, Anton is the older brother of the villain of the episode, Natalia Knight, who is better known in DC continuity as Nocturna. In the episode, Nocturna is an energy vampire who drains the energy of various orphans, all of whom have names that are references to previous Robins. Eventually, she kills Anton in a rage, but once she realizes that she killed her older brother, she tries to burn herself in the sun to atone.

Haley Joel Osment is no stranger to nerd culture. While his claim to fame initially was through M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense, he’s actually had a solid career providing voice work in a variety of projects. At first, he was voicing characters in direct-to-DVD Disney projects like The Hunchback of Notre Dame II, but gained most of his experience voicing Sora and Vanitas in the Kingdom Hearts series, both of which are roles he’s been playing for decades.

While it is sad to know that Haley Joel Osment only appears in one episode of Batman: Caped Crusader, there is still the possibility that he may return to play future characters. Several actors voice multiple characters in the show, like how Cedric Yarbrough voices Rupert Thorne, Waylon Jones, and Papa Midnight. It’s very likely that Osment can be called back to voice another classic Batman character who has yet to appear in the series, like Edward Nygma. Time will tell.

And that’s who Haley Joel Osment plays in Batman: Caped Crusader!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy