Who Has the Most Subscribers on YouTube?

Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 20, 2024 08:53 am

YouTube is becoming as important as movies and TV in the world of entertainment. However, not all YouTubers are cut from the same cloth, with some boasting massive subscriber counts. So, who has the most subscribers on YouTube?

Who Has the Most Subscribers on YouTube?

MrBeast smiling in a thumbnail. This image is part of an article about who has the most subscribers on YouTube.

While most kids out there would assume that MrBeast has the most subscribers on the platform, that’s not actually the case. T-Series has him beat by six million subscribers, currently sitting at 265 million. The channel posts music videos and film trailers produced by Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited, an Indian music label and film production company that refers to itself as “T-Series.”

T-Series’ highest-viewed videos have well over one billion views, and the channel has been active for over 13 years. Its audience is so dedicated, in fact, that dozens of them flock to videos that aren’t set to release for several days, being fine waiting hours upon hours just to catch a glimpse of the channel’s next offering.

Related: MrBeast Says $5 Million Amazon Show Isn’t A Big Deal, Plans To Keep It “Stupid & Silly”

YouTubers With the Most Subscribers

T-Series may hold the crown as the YouTube channel with the most subscribers currently, but there are plenty of channels on their heels. Here are the YouTubers with the most subscribers as of May 2024:

  1. T-Series (265 million)
  2. MrBeast (259 million)
  3. Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes (175 million)
  4. SET Indian (172 million)
  5. Kids Diana Show (122 million)
  6. Vlad and Niki (117 million)
  7. Like Nastya (115 million)
  8. PewDiePie (111 million)
  9. Zee Music Company (107 million)
  10. WWE (101 million)

As the list explains, MrBeast is the individual with the most subscribers on YouTube, and if you add in his other channels, he’s far and away the biggest person on the platform. However, he’s yet to do enough to surpass T-Series, which looks to have no plans of slowing down.

YouTube
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67