Who Is Ashikaga Takauji in The Elusive Samurai? Explained

As a piece of historical fiction, The Elusive Samurai is loosely based on the real-life history and events surrounding the rise to power of its chief villain, Ashikaga Takauji. Here’s the actual history of this influential Japanese ruler.

Who Is Ashikaga Takauji from The Elusive Samurai?

The first episode of The Elusive Samurai paints Ashikaga Takauji as one of the most significant historical figures of his era, one whom most Japanese audiences should be aware of, and the real story of this samurai-turned-shogun is befitting of that status.

Back in the early 14th century, the Ashikagas were originally loyal to the Hojo clan, who were the ruling family of the Kamakura Province. The Hojo clan was in conflict with Emperor Go-Daigo, who wanted to overthrow the Hojos since he saw them as weak and interfering with his plans to unite Japan under his rule. The Hojos eventually won the conflict in 1331 C.E., exiling Go-Daigo to the Oki Islands.

When Go-Daigo escaped from exile in 1333 C.E. and tried to launch a second invasion of the Kamakura Province, the Hojo clan dispatched Ashikaga Takauji, who was a general for them, to defeat Go-Daigo’s forces. To their surprise, he switched sides and began to fight for the exiled emperor. While it’s never been confirmed exactly why he defected from the Hojo clan, some historians suspect that it was due to realizing firsthand the Hojo clan’s declining influence in Japan and seeing Go-Daigo’s powerful army of local warlords. Whatever the reason was, Ashikaga Takauji then launched an attack on Kamakura, killing all of the Hojo clan except for Hojo Tokiyuki. Thanks to his efforts in defeating the Hojos, Takauiji became a counselor under Go-Daigo’s new government, though was annoyed since he assumed that he would be granted a higher rank.

Ashikaga Takauji, as well as several other samurai loyal to Go-Daigo, became disillusioned with his rule. The samurai that fought for Go-Daigo were ignored and Takauji felt he deserved more for his efforts, especially given how he defected from the Hojo clan and was given a mere counselorship. So in 1335 C.E., when Hojo Tokiyuki, the last surviving Hojo clan member, retook Kamakura, Takauji defied Go-Daigo and launched an attack on the province, forcing Tokiyuki to flee with Takauji claiming Kamakura for himself and his samurai. Enraged at Takauji’s actions, the emperor sent forces to reclaim the province, but after three months of fighting Ashikaga Takauji, Takauji gained definitive control of the region.

Takauji’s Role as Main Antagonist

Now, Takauji seeks revenge against Go-Daigo. To be prevented from being labeled a rebel, thereby making him lose support in Japan, Takauji instated an emperor from a rival branch of Go-Daigo’s family in 1336 C.E. and declared them the rightful rulers of Japan. That emperor then declared Ashikaga Takauji shogun, or the supreme military leader of Japan, giving him the status and reputation he believed he deserved. Takauji then led an invasion with his army into Kyoto, where Go-Daigo ruled, and eventually was able to conquer the city from him.

This led to Go-Daigo’s branch of government being exiled and creating two separate factions within Japan – the Southern Court, which Go-Daigo ruled, and the Northern Court, which the emperors supported by the Ashikagas’ ruled. This not only began the Nanboku-cho Period where the Northern and Southern Courts were in conflict with each other for 56 years but began the Muromachi Shogunate, where the Ashikagas would serve as shogun of Japan until 1573 C.E when Odu Nobunaga overthrew them.

As for Takauji himself, he would rule from Kyoto as the shogun and frequently get into conflicts with the Southern Court, even well after Go-Daigo’s passing. Takauji would continue to be shogun until his death in 1358 C.E., passing his rule onto his son. Eventually, his grandson would unite the Southern and Northern Court, but given how future historians view the Northern Court as illegitimate, Ashikaga Takauji is mostly viewed now as being one of the greatest villains of Japanese history, making him the perfect antagonist for a historical manga like The Elusive Samurai.

