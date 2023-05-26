Who Is Gollum’s Voice Actor in Lord of the Rings: Gollum?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum casts you as the titular former Hobbit. You remember Gollum, right? He’s over 500 years old, and while he loves his precious ring, he’s forgotten all about potatoes. So if you’re a fan of Lord of the Rings’ sometimes antagonist, you might want to know who Gollum’s voice actor is in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum — here is the answer.

The Voice Actor Who Portrays Gollum in the Lord of the Rings: Gollum Game

In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Gollum / Smeagol is voiced by Wayne Forester, who also serves as the face capture model for the character. He’s a voice actor who’s had many roles including Henry’s dad in the Horrid Henry cartoon and Captain Scarlet in the animated New Captain Scarlet. Games-wise, he’s also been Riki in Xenoblade Chronicles.

He’s not the only person behind this game’s Gollum, though. While Wayne Forester is the game’s face and voice actor for Gollum, Waltraud Staudach provided motion capture and Maik Lohse is the German-language voice.

Who Else Has Played Gollum?

Andy Serkis is the actor that a lot of people likely associate with Gollum, having been his voice and motion-capture model in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies. He’s also voiced the character in several Lord of the Rings games.

There are plenty of other actors who have played the character. Those actors include the following:

Igor Dmitriev – The Hobbit (1985, Russian TV movie)

– (1985, Russian TV movie) Viktor Smirnov – Khraniteli (1991, Russian TV play)

– (1991, Russian TV play) Kari Väänänen – Hobitit (1993, Finnish TV series)

– (1993, Finnish TV series) Michael Therriault – Lord of the Rings (2006, Canadian stage play)

– (2006, Canadian stage play) Liam O’Brien – Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor / Shadow of War (2014 / 2017 games)

So if you wanted to know who Gollum’s voice actor is in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and who else has portrayed the character, the answer is Wayne Forester on voice and Waltraud Staudach on motion capture. But with a new set of Lord of the Rings movies in the works, there may well be another actor taking on the role.