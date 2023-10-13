Who Plays Judge Gamble in Marvel’s Loki Season 2

Loki Season 2 is giving fans plenty to talk about, including an interesting number of new characters. From Ouroboros to X-5, or Bradley Wolfe, as he likes to be called, there are plenty of new characters to dissect in the first two episodes of the show. But one fans don’t know a lot about but that looks to play an important role in the TVA going forward is Judge Gamble, and you may be wondering who plays the character in Loki Season 2.

Before Gamble’s appearance in Loki Season 2, the only TVA judge we’d met was Ravonna Renslayer, who is now somewhere in the timeline, presumably looking for a He Who Remains variant – like Victor Timely. But Judge Gamble isn’t a Loki-specific character. Instead, she’s the adaptation of a comic book character that’s been around since the 1980s.

Liz Carr Plays Judge Gamble in Loki Season 2

British actress and comedian Liz Carr plays Judge Gamble in Loki Season 2. She’s starred in various British shows, including Silent Witness, and is well known for her theater work in the UK, for which she’s won a Laurence Olivier award, Britain’s most prestigious stage honor. American audiences might be more familiar with her from recent roles in Good Omens, The OA, and The Witcher.

Alongside her acting career, Carr has been a longtime disability rights advocate. She’s used a wheelchair from a young age due to arthrogryposis multiplex congenita.

Loki’s Judge Gamble Is Likely Based on Justin Alphonse Gamble

There is a Judge Gamble on Marvel Comics, though he is anything but an important character. In fact, Judge Gamble’s position on the TVA in Loki Season 2 presents this version with a lot more power – and a much more interesting storyline than the male version of the character ever had in the comics.

Justin Alphonse Gamble was a character from Power Man and Iron Fist’s team-up comic who made his first comic appearance in 1981. In the comics, he used to work for the TVA, but when the TVA created robots that began to destroy time, he stole a time capsule and decided to stop the robots himself. Any resemblance to Doctor Who is, of course, pure coincidence.

In the comics, Gamble is anything but a heroic figure, but Liz Carr’s version of the character in Loki seems to be the one judge on the side of our heroes – and if so, she might be the only one who can help them save the TVA from whatever is coming.

If you’re looking for more on the show, check out when new episodes of Loki release.