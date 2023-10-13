Loki Season 2, Episode 2, Recap: Meet Brad Wolfe

Warning: The following recap of Loki Season 2, Episode 2 contains spoilers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe show.

After last week’s episode brought the God of Mischief back to our screens, Loki and Mobius’ search for Sylvie in Season 2’s second episode takes them to 1977 London on the Sacred Timeline, where X-5, now movie star Brad Wolfe, is attending the premiere of his new film Zaniacs. They suspect Brad knows more than he’s letting on, suspicions that are confirmed when Brad suddenly bolts and uses his TemPad to aid in his escape. A frantic chase ensues, culminating with Loki manipulating his shadow to pin Brad to a wall.

Good God, Bad Cop

Loki and Mobius confiscate Wolfe’s rigged TemPad and return him to the TVA for questioning. They then pay OB another visit to ask about Wolfe’s TemPad. OB gives them a TVA guidebook — which he wrote — and informs them everything they need is in the book. B-15’s inquiry into Renslayer’s whereabouts yields a useful revelation: Ravonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong) are working together. The exact nature of their partnership isn’t yet clear, but everyone privy to their team-up is clearly disturbed by the idea.

Loki and Mobius attempt to interrogate Wolfe in his cell, but he evades their questions and instead insults both of them repeatedly. He taunts Loki, expecting him to retaliate, but it’s Mobius who snaps and attacks Wolfe. Unable to get through to Wolfe, Loki and Mobius decompress over a slice of key lime pie. They trade pep talks, discuss the likelihood of Wolfe actually knowing where Sylvie is, and connect over their shared frustration at their situation.

Inspired, Loki returns to Wolfe’s cell to take another stab at playing bad cop. He and Mobius roll in a strange machine that immediately puts Wolfe on edge, but they’ve forgotten the controller for it. Mobius hurries out of the cell to grab it, only for Loki to shut the door and lock him out. Now alone with Brad, Loki reveals he has the controller and promptly begins the interrogation. Wolfe continues to resist questioning, forcing Loki to power on the machine and start pressing buttons. An amber-colored box appears around Wolfe, and every time Loki presses a button, the box compresses. Seconds from being smashed inside his rapidly shrinking amber prison, Wolfe eventually admits he knows where Sylvie is, at which point Loki opens the cell door for Mobius and reveals the entire interrogation was planned.

Back in the Loom Room…

Meanwhile, in the Temporal Loom room (calling it loom room for short), OB convenes with Casey and B-15. The blast doors won’t open, and the only person who can fix them is the recently deceased He Who Remains. OB realizes that Miss Minutes is the only being who can override the lock, but given that she’s gone AWOL, she’s about as useful to them as their dead Kang variant. So it’s back to square one.

Wolfe leads Loki and Mobius to the McDonald’s where Sylvie now works. Sylvie, now a happy McDonald’s employee (an arrangement of words you probably won’t see again), is predictably horrified by Loki’s reappearance. She and Loki hash things out in the parking lot while Mobius and Wolfe share a meal inside. Sylvie learns from Wolfe that Dox and the other Hunters are planning to bomb the new timelines in a mass pruning.

Loki, Mobius, and Sylvie use a Time Door to find and confront Dox and her troops, but the bombing is already underway. A fierce fight ensues as Loki and company engage the enemy. They prevail over Dox and her loyalists but are too late to save many of the timelines.

Sylvie joins them back at the TVA to assess the damage before angrily returning to the McDonald’s branch, and that’s where Loki Season 2, Episode 2, ends off.

