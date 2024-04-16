Who Voices Codsworth in Fallout 4 & the Prime Video Show?

One of the most recognizable characters in Fallout 4 is Codsworth, a dutiful Mr. Handy robot butler who served your family before the bombs dropped and continues to serve you after you emerge from Vault 111. Codsworth has an extremely distinct voice in the Commonwealth, sporting a charming English accent that can become quite aggressive when fighting enemies. With the Fallout games seeing a rise in popularity thanks to the new Prime Video show, many fans are asking who voices Codsworth in Fallout 4.

Codsworth Voice Actor in Fallout 4

The voice actor for Codsworth is someone that many Bethesda fans might know very well. Codsworth is voiced by none other than Stephen Russell in Fallout 4. Stephen Russell is most known for voicing all other My. Handy robots in the modern Fallout games, but he also voices Diamond City detective Nick Valentine in the fourth installment.

In addition to roles in Fallout 4, Russell also voices over a dozen characters in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, including Mercer Frey and Lucan Valerius, Corvo Attano from the Dishonored series, and Booker DeWitt from Bioshock Infinite. He’s certainly a Bethesda favorite, but has landed numerous other high-profile roles in video games, so you’ve likely seen his work somewhere else and you might not even know it. Russell has a real knack for bringing character’s voices to life, and some of his characters sound completely different from one another.

Who Voices Codsworth in the Fallout Show?

Mr. Handy robots are present in the new Fallout show. Screenshot via Amazon Prime

While Codsworth was not brought back in an official capacity for the new Fallout show on Prime Video, the produces didn’t leave out Mr. Handy robots entirely. There are a few scenes that feature the robots, including one named Snip-Snip, who has an encounter with Lucy and Cooper Howard.

Snip-Snip and all other Mr. Handy robots in the show are voiced by Matt Berry, an extremely prominent comedic actor in 2024. Berry also appears in a real-life cameo in the Fallout show, playing a man named Sebastian Leslie, who interacts with Cooper Howard before the bombs drop.

Even though Codsworth’s original voice actor wasn’t brought in for the Fallout show, most fans would agree that Matt Berry did a fantastic job in ensuring the legacy of Mr. Handy robots is kept in high regard.

