Mortal Kombat 1’s first DLC fighter is Omni-Man, the moustachioed superhuman from the Invincible animated series, itself based on Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, and Cory Walker’s comic. And if you’re wondering just who voices Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1), I’ve got the answer.

Here’s Who Voices MK1’s Omni-Man Fighter

In MK1, Omni-Man is voiced by J.K Simmons, who also voices the character in Amazon’s Invincible series. Simmons is perhaps best known for playing J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, though he’s had a multitude of other roles.

He even turned up as Commissioner Gordon in the Justice League movie, both the theatrical release and the Snyder cut. He was going to appear as Gordon in Batgirl but HBO scrapped it.

It’s good news that Simmons is reprising his role. Mortal Kombat 11 (MK11) had an Arnold Schwarzenegger soundalike for the Terminator, and it just wasn’t the same.

Having said that, his performance seems a tiny bit off. Hopefully that’s just the trailer and when he arrives this November he’ll have more life to him, while he’s ending someone else’s.

