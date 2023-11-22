Who Voices Thaedus in Invincible Season 2, Answered

Warning: The following contains spoilers for who voices Thaedus in Invincible Season 2.

Prime Video’s acclaimed adaptation of the best-selling comic book series Invincible is back for its second season. One of the new season’s most pivotal figures is a character with a familiar voice. But who voices Thadeus in Invincible Season 2?

A figure of galactic importance in this superhero story created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Thaedus could either save Earth or stand as one of its greatest enemies. Even more troubling, Thaedus has all the strength that teenage superhero Mark Grayson and his brutal father Nolan are capable of. Fittingly, given the character’s importance, a veteran voice actor plays Thaedus in Invincible Season 2, imbuing the character with all the gravitas he deserves.

Who Voices Thaedus in Invincible Season 2?

Thaedus is voiced by Peter Cullen, who has brought some of the most iconic animated characters to life across his extensive career. Most notably, Cullen played Optimus Prime in the original Transformers animated series and movie and went on to reprise the role on many occasions in a variety of media, including the live-action film franchise that began in 2007. Cullen played a number of other memorable characters in Transformers, including Ironhide.

Beyond Transformers and Invincible, Cullen has played the beloved Winnie the Pooh character Eeyore since 1988 in television, film, and video games. With a prolific career spanning nearly 60 years, Cullen has appeared in everything from G.I. Joe and My Little Pony to The Real Ghostbusters and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, making him a staple in ‘80s animated television.

Who Is Thaedus in Invincible Season 2?

In Invincible Season 2, Thaedus is the leader of the Coalition of Planets, an interplanetary government safeguarding the cosmos and monitoring Earth. Thaedus is surprised to learn from Allen the Alien that two Viltrumites recently fought each other on Earth, a circumstance that hadn’t occurred for years.

Like Mark and Nolan Grayson, Thaedus is a Viltrumite himself, possessing the same super-powered physiology as the estranged father and son. However, in contrast to Omni-Man, Thaedus doesn’t appear to be as destructive and intent on conquest.