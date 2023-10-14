Invincible Season 2 Trailer Sees Mark Face Life After Omni-Man

Amazon Prime Video has published an Invincible Season 2 trailer that sets up the next chapter of its title character’s superhero life. The two-minute trailer premiered this weekend as part of New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2023.

As you might have guessed, Invincible season 2 will see Steven Yeun’s Mark Grayson saving the world while dealing with the fallout of Season 1’s finale. However, Omni-Man is nowhere to be seen in today’s trailer, as Mark is left on his own to keep the world safe from friends and foes alike. Some returning faces include Zazie Beetz’ Amber Bennett, Seth Rogan’s Allen the Alien, and Sandra Oh’s Debbie Grayson, but there are a handful of new faces to meet, too.

Invincible has already established itself as a star-studded animated series, and Season 2 will make sure that doesn’t change. In July, as part of San Diego Comic-Con, Amazon published another trailer that gave fans a more ambiguous look at the story to come. It also featured a long list of some of the actors that will appear in the upcoming season, including the likes of Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson), Josh Keaton (The Spectacular Spider-Man), and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton). Of course, this same trailer also confirmed that J.K. Simmons will also be back to voice Omni-Man. For a better look at the show before more episodes start to drop in a few weeks, you can watch the Invincible Season 2 trailer below.

Invincible Season 2 will arrive around two-and-a-half years after Season 1. You can watch how the story will continue when it comes to Amazon Prime Video on November 3, 2023.