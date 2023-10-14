Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man Gameplay Trailer Is Packed with Brutal Invincible References

NetherRealm Studios has peeled back the bloody curtain to reveal gameplay for the first Mortal Kombat 1 DLC guest fighter, Omni-Man. This first look at the not-so-super superhero from Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible was showcased as part of New York Comic-Con (NYCC) today.

Let’s be frank: Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1 looks better than we ever could have hoped. He’s lightning fast and especially brutal, which is perfect considering how relentless he can be in the comic book series and show his move set is based on. Outside of his standard punches and spine-grabbing abilities, Omni-Man’s Fatalities and Fatal Blows look like they pull directly from iconic Invincible moments. For example, his Fatal Blow sees him pummeling Liu Kang’s face into the dirt, calling back to when Omni-Man (spoilers!) nearly obliterates his own son. The Omni-Man gameplay also gives us a peak at what seems to be two Fatalities, with one showing him running Scorpion’s face through a crowded train of people, while the other sees him pop Liu Kang’s eye out of its socket (ew).

Related: Mortal Kombat 1’s Ending Is a PS2-Era Mess, and I Love It

The icing on the cake is that Omni-Man voice actor from Invincible, the incredible J.K. Simmons, has returned to reprise his role as the character. Plus, as an added bonus, today’s NYCC video revealed a few glimpses of Tremor Kameo fighter gameplay. Sadly, we still have some waiting to do before we can master Tremor and Omni-Man’s move sets for ourselves, as NetherRealm has the content scheduled to release for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Xbox Series X | S sometime in November. You can hear him command his way into Mortal Kombat 1 in the Omni-Man DLC gameplay trailer below.

Mortal Kombat 1 ushered in an evolution for the franchise when it launched for PC, Switch, PS5, and Xbox on September 19, 2023. It features an impressive roster of characters already, but fans have been even more excited to get their hands on its DLC fighters, which includes Invincible’s Omni-Man, Homelander from The Boys, and Peacemaker from DC, as well as several classic Mortal Kombat characters. Omni-Man is only the first DLC character we’ve gotten to see, but if this gameplay reveal trailer is anything to go off of, then Mortal Kombat 1 fans are in for a treat when the rest of the add-on content roster eventually drops. Stay tuned for any DLC release date updates as New York Comic-Con rolls on.