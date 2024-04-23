Why Can’t I Log Into Pokemon GO? Pokemon Trainer Club Issue Explained

Players can use a few methods to log into Pokemon GO, including the Pokemon Trainer Club. For a while, Ninatic was pushing users to sign up for Trainer Club with incentives, so many players have linked their accounts. This is all well and good until the Pokemon Trainer Club login unexpectedly goes down,

Pokemon GO Trainer Club is Currently Unavailable Message Explained

Shortly after the release of the Rediscover Your World / Rediscover Kanto update for Pokemon Go, players reported an error message that reads “The Pokemon Trainer Club is currently unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience.” If you’re seeing this error, it’s not just you – at least not this time.

Screenshot via @HallowLitten101 on X

Players who get this message when opening up Pokemon GO are currently unable to log in to the game, even after several attempts.

The Pokemon Trainer Club unavailable error message has come up before, usually when the app is undergoing maintenance or when there’s an issue preventing players from logging in. Because it’s a commonly used error message, it can be difficult to know if the issue is something with your account or a broader issue.

As of now, Niantic Support hasn’t publicly acknowledged this most recent spree of login issues with the Pokemon Trainer Club following the most recent Rediscover GO update. We don’t have a timeline for when it may be fixed, though most prior outages have been resolved in around an hour or so.

The error seems to be only affecting users who log in using the Pokemon Trainer Club. I was able to open the app and log in just fine using another method, and there aren’t any reports of errors with Google login or other methods at this time.

How to Fix the “Trainer Club is Currently Unavailable” Error

When this error appears as part of a widespread outage, there’s not much players can do except for wait for Niantic to resolve the issue. However, this issue can sometimes happen on a more individual level.

If you see this error, here are some things that Pokemon support suggests you can try to get yourself back into GO.

Check your login information by logging into the Pokemon Trainer Club on Pokemon.com to make sure your credentials are correct

While logged in to the Pokemon Trainer Club online, ouble-check that you’ve authorized Niantic to access your Pokemon Trainer account

Make sure your Pokemon GO app is up-to-date

Disable your VPN, if you’re using one

Go for the tried-and-true method of uninstalling and reinstalling the app

These steps are worth a try if you’re seeing the error outside of any larger reported issues with Pokemon GO logins.

