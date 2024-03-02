Why Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth Isn’t on Steam

While Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Intergrade are available on Steam, FF7 Rebirth isn’t, and here’s why, as well as when we think it might be coming.

Why FF7 Rebirth Isn’t on Steam

At the time of writing, FF7 Rebirth isn’t available on Steam, and the reason for that is pretty simple: Like with FF7 Remake, the game launched as a time-exclusive on PlayStation. That means you’ll only be able to play it on PlayStation 5 for a period, though it will almost certainly end up on PC and other consoles at some point.

When Will FF7 Rebirth Be on PC?

Just when FF7 Rebirth will arrive on PC and Steam hasn’t been confirmed as of this article’s writing. However, that won’t stop us from speculating based on the information that we have. Remake released on April 10, 2020 for PlayStation 4, before ending up on PS5 the next year. The game only arrived on PC on December 16, 2021. That’s 615 days, or a bit less than two years.

If the timing between Rebirth‘s initial launch and release on PC is the same, that would put it at roughly November 5, 2025, since the game hit PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024. That’s 615 days. However, that’s not a super precise measurement for a few reasons.

The gap between when something arrives on PC after releasing on PlayStation can be a bit erratic. Horizon Forbidden West, for example, took 762 days to transition from PS5 to PC. That’s a bit over two years. Within the Square Enix series itself, Final Fantasy XVI released on June 22, 2023, but it still doesn’t have a release date on PC. Final Fantasy XV, though, only took 462 days to go from PS4 to Windows.

Interestingly, though, it’s entirely possible the wait for FF7 Rebirth on PC may not end up being as long as those other projects. A trailer for the JRPG noted the title was “not available on other formats at least until May 29, 2024.” That means it’s possible it may end up seeing a release somewhere else sooner rather than later, though there’s still no telling just when exactly it might hit PC and Steam, as it could go to Xbox Series X/S first.

And that’s what we know about when FF7 Rebirth will release on PC and Steam, as well as why it’s not there in the first place.

