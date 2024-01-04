The Prince of Persia video game series has lain dormant for over a decade. Fortunately, that hiatus ends with the release of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Here’s why Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown isn’t on Steam at launch and when fans can expect the franchise’s return.

Why Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Isn’t on Steam

The prince attacks a monster

The omission of The Lost Crown from the largest PC online game distributor is an odd one for a franchise that originally began on computers before eventually making its way to home consoles. This conspicuous absence also comes as The Lost Crown will be released simultaneously through a different PC distributor, as well as its five home console ports, in January 2024.

Though the PC version of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown releases simultaneously with the home console versions, the only way to purchase and play the PC version is through the Ubisoft Store. As the publisher of all Prince of Persia games since 2003, Ubisoft maintains that PC players exclusively purchase the game through their own online storefront rather than through one of their competitors. This is done through Ubisoft Connect, which has its own site and downloadable game launcher.

It is currently unclear if this is a timed exclusivity window for Ubisoft, with a potential future release for other online PC game distributors still unknown as it’s an internal strategy rather than one with an outside distribution model. This stands in contrast to exclusivity agreements like the one between publisher Deep Silver and distributor Epic Games, which has brokered a one-year exclusivity window for PC releases to be sold for its first year of release exclusively through the Epic Games Store. If Ubisoft’s exclusivity mirrors other exclusive PC distribution agreements, it will be at least a full year before it appears on platforms like Steam, Epic Games, or GOG.

When Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Will Be Released

The prince swings as archers fire at him

For those playing Persia of Persia: The Lost Crown on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch, you can dive into the game on January 18, 2024. The game will also be released for PC on Ubisoft Connect on the same date. There have currently been no plans announced to release the game for Steam, the Epic Games Store, or GOG.