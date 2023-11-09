Wiglett’s Pokemon TCG Moves Are Obvious Trolls, Right?

In 2022, the Pokémon franchise revealed Wiglett as a new addition in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Fans pretty quickly noticed that Wiglett looked like something you’d buy from an adult store online, and it’s really starting to seem like the Pokémon Company knows that and is trolling us about it.

A friend of mine sent me a Reddit thread earlier today showing a Wiglett card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The card’s main move is “Vibration” and does 30 damage.

Yes. Vibration. That’s the move a Pokémon shaped exactly like he’d be shipped in discreet packaging can do.

I decided to then go to TCG Player to see what other moves Wiglett has in the Pokémon TCG. Other variants of the Pokémon have such moves as “Ram,” “Dig a Little,” and “Rain Splash.” And listen, maybe “Dig a Little” is just my own dirty, Millennial mind at work. However, “Ram” and “Rain Splash?” Come on. They’ve got to know, right?

Not every move for Wiglett in the Pokémon TCG is necessarily dirty. The other cards have such moves as “Twisting Strike” and “Fury Headbutt.” That being said, it’s entirely possible that I’m just missing the joke there.

What makes this funnier to me is that, while Wiglett does have water-based attacks in the video games (it’s supposed to be based on an eel), none of these are part of its repertoire as far as my memory and the wiki are concerned. Pokémon TCG cards often have differences from the games, but in this case, it feels really, really intentional. Frankly, hats off to the localizer who got these through.

If you’re picking up the Paradox Rift, Obsidian Flames, or Scarlet & Violet Base Set you have a chance of getting Wiglett. My advice is to get the one you think would please you the best. Because really, that’s what matters.

Also, if you’re not into the card game at all, you can buy a 10.25 inch Wiglett plush directly from the Pokémon Center. The overwhelmingly positive reviews make clear it’s an absolute pleasure to own.