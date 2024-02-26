Will Dragon Ball Super ever come back? Now, just so we’re all clear, we’re talking about the anime because it’s been nearly six years since the end of the Dragon Ball Super anime, and fans want to know what’s going on.

Will Dragon Ball Super Ever Come Back?

It’s very rare that, in the anime world, something comes back after several years of nothing. As such, while it’s likely we’ll keep getting films in the universe of Dragon Ball Super, we’re not expecting to see anything in the way of a series coming back any time soon, or quite possibly ever. It’s a real shame for fans who want a longer taste of that Super Saiyan goodness, but it’s just how it is. That’s not to say that the series is over, though.

For example, there are still manga chapters that release frequently. In the manga, there have been a few different arcs since the end of the big old tournament that the anime ends with. These tell the story of entirely new villains, the revenge of a race nearly wiped out by the Saiyans, and of the power one can attain when they finally apply themselves. We’re trying not to give too much away here because spoilers are rubbish, but we’d really recommend reading the manga if you get a chance.

If you do decide to do that, you can pick up the manga from Chapter 42 and be able to enjoy new the new stories that follow the Tournament of Power. However, it’s worth reading the whole thing because it’s honestly very well-written and drawn, and you’ll get a few details that the anime depicts in a slightly different way.

It’s also worth noting that the most recent movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, just finished being depicted in the manga. The movie certainly makes the final fight feel more epic, but it’s still cool to see it all drawn up. Things have finally picked up after that film, though, which means we’re back in original story territory, and that means there are likely some seriously big fights ahead for the Z Warriors and all of their allies.

So, while we’re not getting an anime season, there’s still plenty of Dragon Ball Super to get stuck into, and it’s still immensely enjoyable for fans, both old and new. Plus, Gohan’s latest power boost is sick.

And that’s whether Dragon Ball Super will ever come back.

Dragon Ball Super is available to stream on Crunchyroll.