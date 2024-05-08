Is There A Haikyu!! Season 5 Release Date?

Haikyu!! fans have been waiting for almost four years for even a hint at a release date for another season, but to no avail. Must we continue waiting, or has a release date finally been teased or announced?

Recommended Videos

When Is Haikyu!! Season 5 Releasing?

Image via Toho/Crunchyroll

If you’re hoping for a more traditional ending to this particular anime, it seems you may be out of luck. While there have been rumors that have mentioned that a possible Season 5 could be released, there has not been any official word from the creators. However, for those who are hoping to catch the final arc of this anime, there is a way to do so.

Related: How To Watch Haikyu!! & Its Movies In Order

Rather than releasing a traditional Season 5, the final arcs are being condensed into a two-part movie. The first, titled Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle will be released worldwide on May 31, 2024. The second, and currently untitled film, will be released at a later date.

Video via Crunchyroll on YouTube

Fans seem split on the decision to break the final chapters up into two feature-length films, as they are worried about the possibility of important plot points being cut to fit run time. We’ll just need to see how well the films adapt the final moments of Haikyu!!, with the possibility of a half-season to fill in the blanks down the line.

Fans have been entranced by Haikyu!! for quite some time, with the first episode becoming available to stream on April 6, 2014. Since then, we’ve received 4 seasons, multiple OVAs, and two additional feature-length films on the horizon. There is a lot of content for eager fans to eat up before the first film hits, so get ready for an action-packed adventure.

Haikyu!! is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more