The main cast of Haikyuu on a yellow and white backdrop
Image via Toho/Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga
Guides

Is There A Haikyu!! Season 5 Release Date?

Will we ever see Season 5?
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: May 8, 2024 12:41 pm

Haikyu!! fans have been waiting for almost four years for even a hint at a release date for another season, but to no avail. Must we continue waiting, or has a release date finally been teased or announced?

Recommended Videos

When Is Haikyu!! Season 5 Releasing?

A stylized photo of the main cast of Haikyuu on the right most side of the page, with the Haikyu!! Logo on the left most side of the photo
Image via Toho/Crunchyroll

If you’re hoping for a more traditional ending to this particular anime, it seems you may be out of luck. While there have been rumors that have mentioned that a possible Season 5 could be released, there has not been any official word from the creators. However, for those who are hoping to catch the final arc of this anime, there is a way to do so.

Related: How To Watch Haikyu!! & Its Movies In Order

Rather than releasing a traditional Season 5, the final arcs are being condensed into a two-part movie. The first, titled Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle will be released worldwide on May 31, 2024. The second, and currently untitled film, will be released at a later date.

Video via Crunchyroll on YouTube

Fans seem split on the decision to break the final chapters up into two feature-length films, as they are worried about the possibility of important plot points being cut to fit run time. We’ll just need to see how well the films adapt the final moments of Haikyu!!, with the possibility of a half-season to fill in the blanks down the line.

When Did Haikyu!!’s Anime Start? – Release Date

Fans have been entranced by Haikyu!! for quite some time, with the first episode becoming available to stream on April 6, 2014. Since then, we’ve received 4 seasons, multiple OVAs, and two additional feature-length films on the horizon. There is a lot of content for eager fans to eat up before the first film hits, so get ready for an action-packed adventure.

Haikyu!! is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
Haikyu!!
Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How Many Episodes Are in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered
Gojo, Megumi, Nobara, and Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How Many Episodes Are in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 8, 2024
Read Article 10 Strongest One Piece Characters, Ranked
Rob Lucci and Luffy preparing to fight
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
10 Strongest One Piece Characters, Ranked
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab May 8, 2024
Read Article All My Hero Academia Arcs In Order
Deku smiles in the light
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
All My Hero Academia Arcs In Order
Sam Stone Sam Stone May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How Many Episodes Are in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered
Gojo, Megumi, Nobara, and Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How Many Episodes Are in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 8, 2024
Read Article 10 Strongest One Piece Characters, Ranked
Rob Lucci and Luffy preparing to fight
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
10 Strongest One Piece Characters, Ranked
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab May 8, 2024
Read Article All My Hero Academia Arcs In Order
Deku smiles in the light
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
All My Hero Academia Arcs In Order
Sam Stone Sam Stone May 8, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.