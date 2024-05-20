Still from How I Met Your Father, showing the entire cast gathered around a laptop looking invested
Image via Hulu
Category:
Guides
Movies & TV

Will How I Met Your Father Get a Season 3?

Will How I Met Your Father Seasons get a third season of Sophie's romantic misadventures?
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: May 20, 2024 09:37 am

The spinoff series How I Met Your Father did its best to repeat the smash success of its predecessor. However, despite plenty of connections to the original series, the show hasn’t garnered a massive fanbase. So, will Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father get a Season 3?

Recommended Videos

Will How I Met Your Father Get a Season 3?

Three characters in a car in How I Met Your Father. This image is part of an article about whether How I Met Your Father will get a Season 3.
Image via Hulu

Fans of How I Met Your Father no doubt want to see the story continue in a Season 3, but unfortunately, this looks unlikely. Hulu has not picked up a third season for the series, effectively canceling the show after its two-season run. So, unless another network decides to revive the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, it’s unlikely we’ll ever find out which of Sophie’s love interests is the titular father.

The final episode and finale for Season 2, “Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane,” left us on a somewhat satisfying note in terms of a key couple’s romantic prospects (if you know, you know). However, like many season finales, there was an opening for a third season, with many questions left unanswered.

Related: Is Shōgun Getting a Season 2?

Why Was How I Met Your Father Cancelled?

Despite the runaway success of its predecessor, How I Met Your Father wasn’t received nearly as well as Hulu would have hoped. Sure, many people had a lot of good things to say about the series, but many found that the show lacked the magic and humor of the original, and with so much content to watch these days, it just was never able to become appointment viewing.

Hulu cited the show’s less-than-stellar reception and following as the reason for not giving it a third season.

And that’s whether How I Met Your Father will get a Season 3.

The first two seasons of How I Met Your Father are streaming now on Hulu.

Post Tag:
How I Met Your Father
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get the Star Wars Mandalorian Mods in Starfield
Mandalorian Season 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get the Star Wars Mandalorian Mods in Starfield
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 20, 2024
Read Article Is Apple TV’s Constellation Getting a Season 2? Answered
Jo in the series Constellation, a woman peering through a glass window on the International Space Station
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Guides
Guides
Is Apple TV’s Constellation Getting a Season 2? Answered
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 20, 2024
Read Article Best Robin Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Robin Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail
Alex Berry Alex Berry May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get the Star Wars Mandalorian Mods in Starfield
Mandalorian Season 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get the Star Wars Mandalorian Mods in Starfield
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 20, 2024
Read Article Is Apple TV’s Constellation Getting a Season 2? Answered
Jo in the series Constellation, a woman peering through a glass window on the International Space Station
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Guides
Guides
Is Apple TV’s Constellation Getting a Season 2? Answered
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 20, 2024
Read Article Best Robin Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Robin Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail
Alex Berry Alex Berry May 20, 2024
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.