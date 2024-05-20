The spinoff series How I Met Your Father did its best to repeat the smash success of its predecessor. However, despite plenty of connections to the original series, the show hasn’t garnered a massive fanbase. So, will Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father get a Season 3?

Will How I Met Your Father Get a Season 3?

Fans of How I Met Your Father no doubt want to see the story continue in a Season 3, but unfortunately, this looks unlikely. Hulu has not picked up a third season for the series, effectively canceling the show after its two-season run. So, unless another network decides to revive the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, it’s unlikely we’ll ever find out which of Sophie’s love interests is the titular father.

The final episode and finale for Season 2, “Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane,” left us on a somewhat satisfying note in terms of a key couple’s romantic prospects (if you know, you know). However, like many season finales, there was an opening for a third season, with many questions left unanswered.

Why Was How I Met Your Father Cancelled?

Despite the runaway success of its predecessor, How I Met Your Father wasn’t received nearly as well as Hulu would have hoped. Sure, many people had a lot of good things to say about the series, but many found that the show lacked the magic and humor of the original, and with so much content to watch these days, it just was never able to become appointment viewing.

Hulu cited the show’s less-than-stellar reception and following as the reason for not giving it a third season.

And that’s whether How I Met Your Father will get a Season 3.

The first two seasons of How I Met Your Father are streaming now on Hulu.

