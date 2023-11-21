After constant setbacks, one of this year’s most controversial titles will be available soon, albeit as an early access launch. The Day Before aims to go live on December 7, but will its early access period be playable on Xbox and PS5?

Will The Day Before Early Access Be on Xbox & PS5?

News of the early access launch for The Day Before went public on Twitter via a post by the game’s official social account. It listed various regional times when early access would launch for players who purchase the title on December 7, 2023. Unfortunately, the post also clearly states the early access period is only for PC players.

As of this article’s writing, developer Fntastic has not shown public interest in bringing early access to Xbox Series X/S and PS5. That could change depending on reception to the PC build, and it’ll likely not happen because the game plans to launch on those consoles later.

Is The Day Before Coming to Consoles?

At this time, Fntastic seems set on bringing The Day Before to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 sometime after its early access period. Previously, the developer confirmed the console versions won’t be coming until the game releases fully.

“Full version release will happen when we are certain this is the best version of the game possible,” announced Fntastic on Twitter in November. “We believe that player feedback and involvement will greatly contribute to achieving this goal. The next-gen console version will also come with the full release.”

Considering the delays and identity crisis this game has been through since its reveal, it’s fair to assume we’re quite a ways off from seeing this title on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Once the PC build is available, we might have a better idea of when based on the quality of the product and content.

Does The Day Before Have a Console Release Date?

As mentioned, it’s hard to pinpoint when the game will be released on consoles. Before its latest delay, all platforms were planned to drop on March 1, 2023. Throughout the year, more delays occurred until Fntastic decided to focus on the PC side of development.

What’s cause for worry here for a console player is that depending on how people react to the PC version, it could derail the development of other platforms. The game already has a sour reputation on the Internet, and if it’s super buggy and not exciting, the devs might get forced to pour everything into the PC version for some time to improve it. That’s my speculation, at least, but let’s hope everything works out for fans curious about trying the game out.