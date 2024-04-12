Senju pointing at the camera in Dr Stone
Will There Be a Season 4 of Dr. Stone

One last ride.
Dr. Stone first debuted its anime in 2019 and since then it has quickly become a favorite among fans. The unique isekai story has had three successful seasons so far and naturally, fans are waiting for more. Here’s what you need to know about the possibility of Dr. Stone Season 4.

Has Dr. Stone Been Renewed for Season 4?

Dr Stone anime poster art
Image via TMS Entertainment

Yes! Dr. Stone is coming back for a fourth season. This was first announced in Weekly Shonen Jump on Dec. 20, 2023, but since then details have been scarce. The good news is that it’s definitely on the way, so you can relax.

Right now there is no release date for the series but fans expect it to arrive either in late 2024 or early 2025. We should have some confirmation of this within the year. Furthermore, this will be the final season of the show, so it isn’t clear how the team plans to fit the remaining manga story into just one season.

While you might be sad to hear this news, it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. Dr. Stone finished its manga serialization in 2022. There is a total of 232 Chapters in its story, and so far we’ve only seen up to Chapter 142 in the anime so it seems that there’s a lot of ground still left to cover. We’re confident that TMS Entertainment has a plan to see this anime out the right way.

Of course, if you don’t want to wait, you can always jump in on the Dr. Stone manga from Chapter 143 now and read to the end. The manga is available to read in its entirety via Viz Media with an online subscription. Similarly, if you aren’t yet caught up on the anime you can watch all three seasons right now on Crunchyroll.

