True Detective just wrapped up its fourth season, Night Country, leaving fans desperate for more. So, will there be a True Detective Season 5?

Recommended Videos

Related: True Detective Season 4 Finale, Explained

Will There Be a True Detective Season 5?

HBO has not officially announced True Detective Season 5. As such, a fifth batch of episodes isn’t happening – yet. But if we follow the example set by Jodie Foster’s Liz Danvers in Night Country and ask the right questions, it quickly becomes apparent that HBO will almost certainly renew the show.

The first right question is: Did True Detective Season 4 rack up strong viewership figures? Yes, it did; according to The Wrap, it averaged 12.7 million viewers per episode – more than any other season. The second right question is: Did True Detective Season 4 impress critics? Again, yes; Night Country‘s critic score on review aggregator platform Rotten Tomatoes is 93%.

So, given audiences watched it and pundits loved it, HBO is presumably very happy with True Detective Season 4’s performance. That brings us to our final right question: What do networks do in this scenario? They order another season (at least).

Related: True Detective Season 4: What Is the Night Country, Explained

When Will True Detective Season 5 Come Out?

Assuming Season 5 does indeed get the greenlight, when will it drop? It’s hard to say, given we don’t know when production will start. Even so, HBO executives will want to strike while the iron is hot, which means pre-production – and maybe even principal photography – on the fifth season could kick off by the end of 2024.

Based on this timeline, Season 5 could premiere sometime in 2025. This is a best-case scenario, however, and it’s equally possible that shooting won’t commence until 2025, bumping Season 5’s debut back to 2026. Either way, it’s a lot better than the five-year wait between True Detective Seasons 3 and 4!

All six episodes of True Detective: Night Country are currently streaming on HBO and Max.