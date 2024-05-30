Will There Be Darling In The Franxx Season 2?

Years after its conclusion, fans are still waiting for a sequel to Studio Trigger and CloverWorks’s original title Darling in the Franxx, one of the most popular series in 2018. After a conclusive ending, are there any chances that we could get a Season 2 at any moment down the line?

Is There Going to Be a Season 2 for Darling in the Franxx?

As of now, there have been no announcements for a second season of Darling in the Franxx. Despite the series’ popularity, it seems like the original creators have no further plans to expand its universe further. After all, the series had a conclusive ending with little to no loose ends to follow in a new story, so it could be difficult to find a reasonable plot for more episodes.

While the final episode did show us the reincarnations of Hiro and Zero Two, following their descendants may not be enough to justify going back to an already-finished production when they could instead be working on something new.

Keep in mind that Darling in the Franxx, much like almost every other Studio Trigger production, is an original work with no source material. A manga does exist, but it was made after the anime was already ongoing to help to promote it. Trigger isn’t very fond of doing direct sequels either, as most of their works only had a single season, such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners or Little Witch Academia.

Image via Studio Trigger

A viable other option would be to bring a completely new cast with similar themes to the first season. However, this also seems unlikely to be happening as there would possibly be any nods to it by now. It doesn’t seem like they’re interested in a new story. At least not for now.

Darling in the Franxx follows the story of a dystopian future where children are forced to pilot giant robots known as Franxx to defend humanity from the terrifying klaxosaurs. Hiro is a young pilot who fails to complete his training, but ends up being the only one capable of synchronizing with the mysterious Zero Two, who turns him into her darling.

The series follows both pilots and the rest of the team fighting for humanity as they learn more about the past civilization and, consequently, about themselves. The series gained huge popularity back in 2018, with Zero Two notoriously becoming a very popular character due to her looks and outgoing personality.

