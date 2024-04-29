Will There Be a Season 2 of Hell’s Paradise?

Hell’s Paradise was another surprise anime gem to surface in 2023 and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for more. Here’s what you need to know about whether or not Hell’s Paradise Season 2 will be happening.

Is Hell’s Paradise Getting a Second Season?

Image via MAPPA

Yes, Hell’s Paradise will be getting a second season! Fans in Japan first heard about Season 2 when it was announced with a small teaser during Jump Festa 2024, back at the end of 2023. This teaser was simply a visual poster showing Gabimaru standing behind flames.

At the time of publishing, there has been no release date or timeframe given for Season 2, but we’d expect it will arrive sometime in 2025. There were 13 episodes of Hell’s Paradise in Season 1 and we’d expect the show’s second season will have around the same. However, no details about this have been revealed just yet.

Have no fear! Once we have official details regarding the release date and length of Hell’s Paradise Season 2 this article will be updated to reflect that news, so feel free to check back regularly to stay in the loop.

In the meantime, you’ve got two options. You can binge through Hell’s Paradise Season 1 again on Crunchyroll, or you can put your reading glasses on and dive into the manga. Hell’s Paradise’s manga has been completed as of 2021 which means you can dive in and read this story right to the end if you choose.

Those fans who have already enjoyed Season 1 of the anime can jump into the manga at Chapter 60 with 127 chapters total to binge through. Again, details of Season 2 are unknown, but there is a chance that it could bring the remainder of the Hell’s Paradise story to screens, or at least make a solid dent in it.

