Gabimaru Sagiri and Yuzuriha in Hell's Paradise Keyart
Image via MAPPA
Category:
Anime & Manga

Will There Be a Season 2 of Hell’s Paradise?

Who doesn't want more?
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Apr 28, 2024 08:09 pm

Hell’s Paradise was another surprise anime gem to surface in 2023 and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for more. Here’s what you need to know about whether or not Hell’s Paradise Season 2 will be happening.

Recommended Videos

Is Hell’s Paradise Getting a Second Season?

Gabimaru and other Hell's Paradise characters standing together
Image via MAPPA

Yes, Hell’s Paradise will be getting a second season! Fans in Japan first heard about Season 2 when it was announced with a small teaser during Jump Festa 2024, back at the end of 2023. This teaser was simply a visual poster showing Gabimaru standing behind flames.

At the time of publishing, there has been no release date or timeframe given for Season 2, but we’d expect it will arrive sometime in 2025. There were 13 episodes of Hell’s Paradise in Season 1 and we’d expect the show’s second season will have around the same. However, no details about this have been revealed just yet.

Have no fear! Once we have official details regarding the release date and length of Hell’s Paradise Season 2 this article will be updated to reflect that news, so feel free to check back regularly to stay in the loop.

In the meantime, you’ve got two options. You can binge through Hell’s Paradise Season 1 again on Crunchyroll, or you can put your reading glasses on and dive into the manga. Hell’s Paradise’s manga has been completed as of 2021 which means you can dive in and read this story right to the end if you choose.

Those fans who have already enjoyed Season 1 of the anime can jump into the manga at Chapter 60 with 127 chapters total to binge through. Again, details of Season 2 are unknown, but there is a chance that it could bring the remainder of the Hell’s Paradise story to screens, or at least make a solid dent in it.

Post Tag:
Hell's Paradise
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Watch Naruto & It’s Movies In Order
Naruto Shippuden 20th anniversary
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How to Watch Naruto & It’s Movies In Order
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 28, 2024
Read Article What is My Hero Academia (MHA) Rated?
Deku smiles
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
What is My Hero Academia (MHA) Rated?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 28, 2024
Read Article All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Black Butler – Public School Arc
Ceil and Sebastion in Black Butler
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Black Butler – Public School Arc
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Watch Naruto & It’s Movies In Order
Naruto Shippuden 20th anniversary
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How to Watch Naruto & It’s Movies In Order
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 28, 2024
Read Article What is My Hero Academia (MHA) Rated?
Deku smiles
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
What is My Hero Academia (MHA) Rated?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 28, 2024
Read Article All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Black Butler – Public School Arc
Ceil and Sebastion in Black Butler
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Black Butler – Public School Arc
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 28, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]