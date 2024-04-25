Will There Be SK8 The Infinity Season 2? Answered

Released back in 2021, SK8 the Infinity showed anime fans that ice skating wasn’t the only kind of skating to get excided about. With a high level of popularity and a demand for more of these lovable skateboarders, fans want to know if they will get season 2 and when it will be released.

Everything We Know About SK8 the Infinity Season 2

The SK8 the Infinity official Twitter/X account revealed there will be a season 2 and OVA for the anime. The news released back in August of 2022. Also, the original production team from season 1 will be returning to work on both projects.

The official Twitter/X account is still updating information on the OVA. The latest post is from January 2024 showing a new visual of Sakurayashiki Kauru and Nanjo Torajiro, also known as Cherry and Joe, as high schoolers. However, the Twitter/X account has not confirmed release dates for the OVA or season 2. The SK8 project team has not released any other information concerning season two. Most of the news and marketing has been for the OVA.

What Will SK8 the Infinity Season 2 Be About?

SK8 the Infinity is not an adaptation from a manga which means there is no source material to refer to. The first season had a solid ending that seemed to wrap everything up which leaves a lot of room for just about anything. This makes it difficult to predict what will happen next. We do know that in an interview with Hiroko Utsumi, the anime’s creator, she said that a shopping district is the next location the show will focus on. She also explained that the next season would give fans more details about Shadow and his boss.

For those who want to keep up with the latest Sk8 the Infinity news, you can follow the official Twitter/X. Thankfully, Google can translate for those who can read Japanese.

