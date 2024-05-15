Wind Breaker anime series poster art
Wind Breaker Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

Wind Breaker episode 6 ended with another fight between Bofurin and Shishitoren. The past few episodes have highlighted the one-on-one matchups decided by both groups. With the next fight involving the main character Sakura, when can we expect episode 7 to release?

When Will Wind Breaker Episode 7 Release?

Sakura reaching out in Wind Breaker anime. This image is part of an article about Wind Breaker Episode 4 release date and time confirmed.
Wind Breaker episode 7 is expected to be released on Thursday, May 16. The series rolls out new episodes every Friday, and episode 7 shouldn’t be any different, especially considering that the story arc that started in episode 4 has yet to be completed. Moreover, Wind Breaker is slated to have 12 episodes this season, making a break between episodes unlikely.

Episode 6 centered on an intensely personal battle between Toma Higari and an old childhood friend. The episode ended with a cliffhanger promising that Sakura, the main character of the series, would start his fight against Jo Togame, the second in command of the rival group Shishitoren (you can read a full recap of episode 6 here). The episode is set to go live in Japan on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 12:26 AM JST. Because of time zone differences, this means that fans in the U.S. can watch it on Crunchyroll on Thursday, May 16th.

Here is a full list of when Wind Breaker drops on Crunchyroll in various regions:

  • PDT: Thursday, May 16, 8:26 AM
  • EDT: Thursday, May 16, 11:26 AM
  • UTC: Thursday, May 16, 3:26 PM
  • CEST: Thursday, May 16, 9:26 PM
  • BST: Thursday, May 16, 10:26 PM
  • JST: Friday, May 17, 12:26 AM
  • AEST: Friday, May 17, 6:26 AM

Episode 7 of Wind Breaker marks the series being over halfway finished with its first season, with plenty of entertaining street fights still left to go in this story arc. Even when Wind Breaker eventually does end its 12-episode run, there are still plenty of other great anime to check out for the rest of 2024, which you can find out by reading our guide for the best upcoming releases.

So, Wind Breaker episode 7’s release date is confirmed for Friday, May 17, 2024, at 12:26 AM JST in Japan and on Thursday, May 16 in the U.S. on Crunchyroll.

