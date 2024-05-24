Wind Breaker Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

The Bofurin students at the center of Wind Breaker have essentially triumphed over Shishitoren in their series of one-on-one fights throughout the first season. With one fight left between the two leaders, when can we Wind Breaker Expect episode 9 to drop?

When Will Wind Breaker Episode 9 Release?

Wind Breaker episode 9 will be released on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in the U.S. Due to time zone differences, the episode will air in Japan a day later, on Friday, May 31. So far this season, viewers have experienced the world of Wind Breaker through the eyes of Sakura, the main character of the series who aspires to become the top dog in the school infamous for its group of delinquents who do good. Because of this perspective, there has been a lot of intrigue and mystery surrounding Hajime Umemiya, the leader of Bofurin, whom Sakura wants to surpass.

The mystery surrounding exactly what makes Umemiya such a capable leader will seemingly be answered in Episode 9, as his fight with the leader of Shishitoren has finally started. Umemiya sees fights as a conversation and Choji (Shishitoren’s leader) as someone to talk to. These circumstances will undoubtedly make Wind Breaker Episode 9 one with compelling character work and incredibly animated fights.

Here is a list of when Wind Breaker Episode 9 airs in various regions:

PDT: Thursday, May 30, 8:26 AM

EDT: Thursday, May 30, 11:26 AM

UTC: Thursday, May 30, 3:26 PM

CEST: Thursday, May 30, 9:26 PM

BST: Thursday, May 30, 10:26 PM

JST: Friday, May 31, 12:26 AM

AEST: Friday, May 31, 6:26 AM

So, Wind Breaker Episode 9’s release date is confirmed to be Friday, May 31, 2024, at 12:26 AM JST in Japan and Thursday, May 30, in the U.S. on Crunchyroll.

