The tide has been turning in the latest chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen, with the forces of good gaining the upper hand against Sukuna. However, the return of a familiar face in Chapter 260 may mean victory is close. Here are all the Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 261 leaks and spoilers.

All Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 261 Leaks & Spoilers

Chapter 261 kicks off with Yuji planning to crush Sukuna’s heart. Before Sukuna can retaliate and open his Domain, though, he spots Gojo, who he killed many chapters ago. It doesn’t take long for the King of Curses to realize it’s not the Gojo from before but Yuta Okkotsu in his body. It turns out Yuta had Rika consume Kenjaku, which allows him to copy his technique and switch bodies.

In flashbacks, the limits of Yuta’s new powers are explained. He can’t copy the Limitless technique, and it’s possible he’ll be stuck in Gojo’s body for good if things go wrong. Yuta accepts the terms but will try to use his own Domain to fight Sukuna.

Another flashback reveals that Gojo and Yuta put the body swap in as a contingency plan if Gojo lost to Sukuna. But after Yuta is badly hurt by Sukuna, it becomes a necessity. The medical team, including Anai, gets to work, and Yuta is able to go inside Gojo’s body by healing it using Reverse Cursed Technique.

The chapter comes to a close back in the present, where Sukuna uses his Domain while Yuta, inside Gojo’s body, uses Gojo’s Unlimited Void, revealing he’s going to do whatever it takes to end the King of Curses.

And that’s all the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 leaks and spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on VIZ and other platforms.

