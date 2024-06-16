That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date Confirmed

If you’re looking for a great isekai with great art and a fun story, you can’t go wrong with That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime. The latest episode is right around the corner, so let’s see when we can expect Season 3, Episode 12 to be available.

When Does That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3, Episode 12 Release?

Ready to lose yourself on another wild adventure in the world of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime? We can’t blame you, and we too will be tuning into our television sets to watch Season 3, Episode 12 on Friday, June 21, 2024. If you’re hoping to catch the episode as soon as it’s available, be sure to be around at the following times:

8:00 AM Eastern Time

9:00 AM Mountain Time

10:00 AM Central Time

11:00 AM Pacific Time

You won’t need to become a slime yourself if you’re hoping to catch this episode right away, especially if you know where you can stream it. Let’s find the best place to make that happen, shall we?

Where To Stream That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Online

If you’re looking for the best place to stream That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3, Episode 12, look no further than Crunchyroll. No matter if you’re tuning in for the first time, or you’ve been watching since the series premiered, there is no better place to catch every episode in the same place.

Those who are just starting the series for the first time can watch through the entire first season at no cost, but those hoping to watch Seasons 2 and 3 will need to sign up for one of Crunchy Roll’s plans. While some of the plans have recently seen a price increase, they’re still rather reasonable and the perfect excuse for an anime fan to sign up. Plus, you’ll get access to other fantastic isekai, such as KonoSuba, after you subscribe.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

