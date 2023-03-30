Earlier this year, we took a look at Roadwarden. The interactive novel brought to mind Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, with a gripping narrative. Indie publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Moral Anxiety Studio are not done with the lore of the title, however. The companies have just announced an official counterpart to the game: Windy Meadow – A Roadwarden Tale. A remastered re-release, Windy Meadow is another decision-based narrative adventure that marries melancholy and coziness.

Take a look at the announcement trailer below:

As you can see, Windy Meadow – A Roadwarden Tale is a more visual game than Roadwarden. There are character sprites to go with the dialogue and music. The game takes place in a detailed village setting, with the player engrossed in the small community’s day-to-day routine. There will be three protagonists with varying personalities and their own unique issues to face. Your dialogue choices matter and affect things like NPC feelings and game endings.

This seems to be a mostly chill video game, though the appearance of raiders looks to upend that. I could see this being a fun title for gamers who want a break from the action games of today.

Windy Meadow – A Roadwarden Tale will launch on PC via Steam later in 2023. An official demo will come sometime in April.