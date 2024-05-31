Does The Witcher Season 4 Have a Release Date?

Netflix recently gave The Witcher fans their first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in the fantasy adaptation’s upcoming fourth season. So, when does The Witcher Season 4 come out, and does it have a release date?

Recommended Videos

Related: Can Laurence Fishburne as Regis Save The Witcher Netflix Series?

When Will The Witcher Season 4 Premiere on Netflix?

The Witcher Season 4 does not yet have an official release date. Netflix’s 50-second reveal video of new leading man Hemsworth in costume as Geralt doesn’t even supply a release window. All we get is assurances that “[t]he journey continues,” via the accompanying video description on YouTube. That said, given filming on The Witcher Season 4 only kicked off in April 2024, it probably won’t drop until mid-2025 at the earliest. We’ll update this section as new release date details come to light.

Related: The Witcher 3 Is Getting a Sequel Comic

Regardless of when the show ultimately returns, it’ll carry with it the blessing of Hemsworth’s predecessor, Henry Cavill. Cavill voiced his support for The Witcher Season 4 and Hemsworth while announcing his exit from the show on Instagram in October 2022. “As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” he wrote.

How Many More Seasons of The Witcher Will There Be?

The Witcher will run for one more season after Season 4 wraps up. Netflix renewed the show for a fifth and final batch of episodes in April 2024. That wasn’t always the plan, though. According to showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Netflix offered the Witcher team the option to conclude the show with Cavill’s departure at the end of Season 3.

Related: The Witcher: Geralt Voice Actor Doug Cockle Speaks Out On AI

“I mean, we had the choice to have Geralt exit and to end the show,” Hissrich said in a May 2023 Total Film interview. “[But] that’s not something that we were willing to do. There’s just too many stories left to tell.” Hissrich also addressed why The Witcher didn’t retire the Geralt character, rather than recasting fan-favorite Cavill. “If we replaced Geralt with another Witcher, we would be going fully away from the books, and I don’t think that’s what anyone wanted either,” she explained.

The Witcher Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 4 does not yet have a release date.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more