Witchfire Devs Reveal & Tease Massive Additions to the Game

The developers of Witchfire, a dark fantasy FPS currently in early access, have teased what’s next for the game and they’ve got big, gothy plans.

Witchfire has a reasonable amount of content but it’s still early days for the game. It sees you blasting your way through a range of spooky and semi-living enemies, with a little offensive magic on the side. It launched into Epic Games Store early access last month, and there’s much more on the way.

Developer The Astronauts, who also worked on Bulletstorm and Painkiller, has revealed Witchfire’s roadmap, albeit with enough wiggle room if things don’t go quite according to plan. By the time it exits early access, the dev will have added 4 new maps, 4 extra bosses, 24 enemy types, 15 magical items and 11 spells.

There are also plans to include NPCs, new traps and much more. Witchfire is going to get a lot more meat on its undead bones. Not all of this content is right round the corner, but the developer has hinted at what’s coming next.

You can expect part of the new “Witch Mountain” map in the next big update, and there’s a short teaser for you to check out. It looks suitably witchy and, er, mountainy. That update is planned for November though, according to the road map, it could slip to December. There’s no news as to whether Witchfire will get its own Haunted Santa, though.

The Astronauts will also link Witchfire’s difficulty to levelling up. “We’re not killing the feature, we think it makes sense that the witch reacts to the preyer’s growth,” the dev explains. It sounds like enemies will be scaling with the player, which isn’t always easy to get right.

On top of that there are sandbox modifiers to come, mini-quests, the odd Metroidvania ability, hidden areas and much more. If you’re getting a kick out of Witchfire so far, you could have even more to look forward to. And if you’re not, the incoming changes might put that right.

Because The Astronauts underlines that the “..Witchfire you’re playing now is not the final Witchfire, just smaller“. Those big plans of theirs could absolutely change the way the game plays. You can check out the full road map here and grab Witchfire’s current incarnation on the Epic Games Store.