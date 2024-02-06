Surviving in Palworld is all about having a solid plan. You need to know which Pals you want on your team, which ones you want working on your Base, and where to put that Base to ensure prosperity. Here are the worst Base locations in Palworld.

Worst Base Locations in Palworld

Palworld is still in its Early Access period, but players have been on the game long enough to figure out where the best spots to put a Base are. It’s all about having access to resources, as well as Pals that will make life in the wilderness easier. Unfortunately, for all the good locations, there are as many bad ones.

On the Water

The first place to avoid when building a Base in Palworld is a riverbank. It may seem like a good idea to relocate you and your Pals to an area that has water, but despite the breathtaking scenery, players have reported all sorts of problems. For one, Pals will frequently get stuck in the water, leaving them unable to work. Another issue is that the water takes up a lot of space, forcing you to cram all of your required items into a small area.

Abandoned Buildings

Abandoned buildings also appear to be causing players some problems, making them one of the worst Base locations in Palworld. As you travel across the world, you’ll come across plenty of ruined buildings, but as cool as they look, they limit what you can do as your Base expands. It’s better to choose an area with more space, as it opens up all sorts of possibilities.

Open Areas

Despite just mentioning that having more space makes building a successful Base easier, it’s not that simple. Choosing a completely open area means your Pals won’t have much to gather, as resources will be limited. If your Pals are just twiddling their thumbs all day, you might want to consider moving your Base to another spot.

And those are the worst Base locations in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.