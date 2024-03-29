Category:
Movies & TV

X-Men ’97: Why Is Bishop Around in 1997?

Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
|
Published: Mar 29, 2024 07:18 am
Bishop with pink, glowing fists in Disney+ series X-Men '97

The last time we saw Bishop in X-Men: The Animated Series, the time-traveling mutant was back in 2055 where he belongs. So, why is Bishop chilling out in 1997 in the Disney+ continuation series X-Men ’97?

Recommended Videos

Related: X-Men ’97: What Is an Omega-Level Mutant?

Why Bishop Is Around In 1997 in X-Men ’97, Explained

X-Men ’97 hasn’t yet explained what brought Bishop to 1997. While X-Men: The Animated Series established Bishop’s M.O. of changing events in the past to course correct his future, X-Men ’97‘s first three episodes don’t shed any light on the exact nature of his mission this time around. We don’t even know when he arrived, although Marvel’s X-Men ’97 tie-in comic indicates it was at least nine months before Season 1, Episode 1, “To Me, My X-Men.” In the comic, Bishop is present at the X-Mansion when Jean (or rather, Madelyne Pryor) learns she’s pregnant with baby Nathan, who is born in Episode 2, “Mutant Liberation Begins.”

Related: X-Men ’97: What’s the Deal With Rogue & Magneto?

X-Men ’97 is even clearer about why Bishop hasn’t returned to his own time yet: he can’t, The tie-in comic and Episode 3, “Fire Made Flesh,” both confirm that Bishop’s timeband is busted. Notably, Beast describes the device as suffering a “malfunction” in the comic. Could this be what sent Bishop to 1997, rather than an unspecified mission? It’s unclear for now – and largely irrelevant, as Bishop has finally returned to 2055. He departs (with Nathan in tow) in “Fire Made Flesh,” after Beast fixes his time travel device. So, whatever his original purpose was in visiting 1997, Bishop leaves with a new objective: playing babysitter.

Is Bishop From the Same Future As Cable?

If Bishop and Nathan both wind up in 2055, does that mean Bishop and another of the X-Men’s time-traveling allies, Cable, are from the same future? After all, Nathan will eventually grow up to become Cable. The short answer is: yes and no. While Bishop does indeed take li’l Nate to his time, X-Men: The Animated Series previously established the adult Cable as hailing from 3999.

Related: X- Men ’97: Who Is the X-Cutioner?

So, what gives? Chalk it up to the X-franchise’s usual chronal chicanery. As Bishop observes in “Fire Made Flesh,” the timeline that X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men ’97 share is constantly in flux. So, Cable’s exploits in 3999 aren’t necessarily set in stone. Bishop’s actions could have erased them. Alternatively, Cable could have traveled even further into the future after he arrived in 2055 – a very real possibility, given the hardware at his disposal.

X-Men ’97 is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

Post Tag:
X-Men
X-Men '97
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Every Entry in Godzilla & King Kong’s MonsterVerse, Ranked
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Every Entry in Godzilla & King Kong’s MonsterVerse, Ranked
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Mar 29, 2024
Read Article X-Men ’97: Who Is Forge?
Forge in X-Men '97, Season 1, Episode 3, "Fire Made Flesh"
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
X-Men ’97: Who Is Forge?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Who Is the Beyonder In Marvel Canon?
The Beyonder in New Avengers: Illuminati #3, by Jim Cheung
Category: Comics
Comics
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Who Is the Beyonder In Marvel Canon?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Every Entry in Godzilla & King Kong’s MonsterVerse, Ranked
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Every Entry in Godzilla & King Kong’s MonsterVerse, Ranked
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Mar 29, 2024
Read Article X-Men ’97: Who Is Forge?
Forge in X-Men '97, Season 1, Episode 3, "Fire Made Flesh"
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
X-Men ’97: Who Is Forge?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Who Is the Beyonder In Marvel Canon?
The Beyonder in New Avengers: Illuminati #3, by Jim Cheung
Category: Comics
Comics
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Who Is the Beyonder In Marvel Canon?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Mar 28, 2024
Author
Leon Miller
Leon is a freelance contributor at The Escapist, covering movies, TV, video games, and comics. Active in the industry since 2016, Leon's previous by-lines include articles for Polygon, Popverse, Screen Rant, CBR, Dexerto, Cultured Vultures, PanelxPanel, Taste of Cinema, and more.