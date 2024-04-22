X-Men ’97: Why Was Head Writer Beau DeMayo Fired?

Marvel Studios stunned fans when it severed ties with X-Men ’97 creator and head writer Beau DeMayo in March 2024. So, why was Beau DeMayo fired from X-Men ’97?

Why X-Men ’97 Head Writer Beau DeMayo Was Fired, Explained

No one outside Marvel Studios (other than DeMayo himself) knows exactly why the production company axed X-Men ’97‘s head writer. The news of his dismissal caught the industry by surprise, as DeMayo had already finalized the scripts for X-Men ’97 Season 2 and was starting to map out Season 3. What’s more, DeMayo’s departure was announced the day before X-Men ’97‘s premiere screening. Neither Marvel Studios nor DeMayo commented on his exit at the time, leaving everyone to guess what went down between them.

Little else has come to light in the weeks since then, either. That said, scooper Jeff Sneider reported on the Hot Mic podcast that Marvel Studios cut DeMayo loose because he was “difficult to work with and gettin’ on everyone’s last nerve.” Sneider also indicated that DeMayo’s OnlyFans account – while it contains no explicit content – influenced Marvel Studios’ decision to fire him too. Co-host John Rocha backed up Sneider, noting that his own sources mentioned similar behind-the-scenes drama. Even so, The Hot Mic‘s report should be taken with a grain of salt for now.

What Marvel Studios Has Said About DeMayo’s Firing

That’s what the online rumor mill has to say about DeMayo’s firing – what about Marvel Studios? It’s still radio silence on that front. X-Men ’97 executive producer Brad Winderbaum touched on the subject in a March 2024 Entertainment Weekly interview, but wouldn’t get into specifics. “I can’t talk about the details,” Winderbaum said. “But I can say that Beau had real respect and passion for these characters and wrote what I think are excellent scripts that really the rest of the team were able to draw inspiration from [to] build this amazing show that’s on screen.”

Pressed on the subject further, Winderbaum countered the narrative that Marvel Studios fired DeMayo. “I don’t [categorize DeMayo’s exit as a firing],” he said. “‘We parted ways’ is the best way I could say.” Winderbaum also confirmed that Marvel Studios is currently searching for DeMayo’s replacement to oversee X-Men ’97 Season 3 as it ramps up production. For his part, DeMayo remains tight-lipped regarding X-Men ’97. That said, he recently responded to fans’ questions on X (formerly Twitter) after Season 1, Episode 5, “Remember It,” debuted.

X-Men ’97 is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

