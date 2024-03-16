Xbox Launches Giveaway for Stunning Final Fantasy XIV Console That Doesn’t Work

Final Fantasy XIV was announced for Xbox consoles last year. To celebrate its impending release, Xbox has announced a giveaway for a gorgeous Final Fantasy XIV Xbox Series X system that doesn’t even work.

The sweepstakes was announced via the social media platform, X:

This is one epic Xbox



Follow @Xbox & @FF_XIV_EN & RT with #XboxFFXIVSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom FINAL FANTASY XIV console bundle, Complete Collector's Edition game & 12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership



Ages 18+. Ends 3/28/24. Rules: https://t.co/yc032cRgRF pic.twitter.com/ZizIoTiBoC — Xbox (@Xbox) March 14, 2024

It’s stunning! What a beautiful piece of hardware! However, anyone who bothers to read the contest rules will notice this important tidbit: “a) One (1) Grand Prize: One (1) custom-designed “Final Fantasy XIV” Xbox Series X console bundle (NON-FUNCTIONAL, TO BE USED AS AN ART PIECE).”

So, you get a Complete Collector’s Edition of the game, a 12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership, and a console that doesn’t allow you to use any of that content! And this system is valued at $1,319.93. Don’t fret, though. Your content won’t collect dust. Along with the stunning Final Fantasy XIV console, you’ll receive one standard Xbox Series X console bundle that does work.

Interested gamers and Warriors of Light who love gaming consoles can enter the contest until March 28. Do note that you must reside in Canada, Mexico, or the US to participate. The lucky winner will be notified via direct message on or around April 2. The rules can be accessed here.