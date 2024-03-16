Category:
News
Video Games

Xbox Launches Giveaway for Stunning Final Fantasy XIV Console That Doesn’t Work

Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|
Published: Mar 16, 2024 12:15 pm
Xbox Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV was announced for Xbox consoles last year. To celebrate its impending release, Xbox has announced a giveaway for a gorgeous Final Fantasy XIV Xbox Series X system that doesn’t even work.

The sweepstakes was announced via the social media platform, X:

It’s stunning! What a beautiful piece of hardware! However, anyone who bothers to read the contest rules will notice this important tidbit: “a) One (1) Grand Prize: One (1) custom-designed “Final Fantasy XIV” Xbox Series X console bundle (NON-FUNCTIONAL, TO BE USED AS AN ART PIECE).”

So, you get a Complete Collector’s Edition of the game, a 12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership, and a console that doesn’t allow you to use any of that content! And this system is valued at $1,319.93. Don’t fret, though. Your content won’t collect dust. Along with the stunning Final Fantasy XIV console, you’ll receive one standard Xbox Series X console bundle that does work.

Interested gamers and Warriors of Light who love gaming consoles can enter the contest until March 28. Do note that you must reside in Canada, Mexico, or the US to participate. The lucky winner will be notified via direct message on or around April 2. The rules can be accessed here.

Author
Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.