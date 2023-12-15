Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Has an Atrocious Score on Rotten Tomatoes

This director’s turbulent relationship with critics isn’t getting any better. Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon has debuted to an atrocious score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ahead of the film’s release in theaters and on Netflix, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire had its premiere earlier this week and held screenings for critics all over the country. Being that this is a Snyder movie, it’s no surprise that the critical reception is a topic of controversy, but Rebel Moon is taking things to another level. As of writing, the film has a 17% approval rating on the Tomatometer based on 24 reviews.

Snyder’s movies being panned on Rotten Tomatoes is nothing new. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice still holds a putrid 29%, and even some of his more successful films, like Watchmen and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, barely crack the “fresh” threshold. Of course, critics are only one part of a larger equation, but any negative reception to a piece of Snyder’s work becomes a massive topic of conversation online. And that’s not likely to change with Rebel Moon.

However, despite all the discourse that’s on its way, Snyder is likely more focused on working on the second part of his two-part sci-fi epic. In fact, he already has some actors in mind for future projects set in the universe – well, not all of them are actors. “I think if I could get LeBron James in the movie… I know that sounds crazy,” Snyder told Variety. “I’m just saying… but yeah, we’ll see as the story evolves.”

Based on this initial reception, it’s hard to confidently say that the story will evolve beyond these first two movies, but Snyder has a massive fanbase, one that almost always finds a way to get more from their favorite filmmaker.