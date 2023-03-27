Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma will showcase about 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Tuesday, March 28 at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT on YouTube. No further details have been provided, but frankly, Nintendo doesn’t need to provide more details. An enormous amount of content-starved fans are going to be watching this Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase.

Nintendo announced the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with a cryptic trailer way back in 2019, but the game did not receive its title of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom until September 2022. Since then, we have caught glimpses of gameplay involving traveling into the sky for new exploration opportunities, as well as a mechanic that lets Link travel through solid surfaces apparently. He also has a messed-up arm that might be cursed by Ganon or something.

And we really don’t know a whole lot more about the game than that yet, despite the fact that Tears of the Kingdom launches on Nintendo Switch on May 12. Tomorrow’s Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase with Eiji Aonuma will hopefully be the most substantial and impactful view of the game we have received to date, even if it’s only roughly 10 minutes long. Ideally, more such info drops will arrive in the lead-up to release.