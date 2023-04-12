Zool Redimensioned Brings a Classic to PS4 & PS5 with New Multiplayer Modes Next Month

Zool Redimensioned will bring an Amiga classic to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 with a release date of May 16, 2023. Publisher Secret Mode and developer Sumo Digital Academy announced that its remaster of the old-school platformer will finally make its way to consoles with a trailer that highlights many of its visual and gameplay improvements. You can see how Zool is making the jump to consoles with the Zool Redimensioned trailer below.

Zool is a fever dream of a video game that first launched for Amiga in 1992. It features its green-and-black title character as he jumps through a very ‘90s adventure. This time capsule of a video game was left behind in the period that it released, so in 2021, Secret Mode and Sumo Digital Academy re-released it as Zool Redimensioned for players on PC.

Zool Redimensioned will have all of the features from its 2021 PC release when it comes to PS4 and PS5 next month. These include more than 28 platforming challenges, two main game modes, redesigned boss fights, and a host of quality-of-life improvements. Additionally, the PS4 and PS5 versions will include three new local multiplayer modes: Zool’s Gold, Rool of Zool, and Ball Brawl. These same multiplayer modes will launch for PC players as a free update on May 16 as well.

You can see the Zool Redimensioned features via its Steam page below: