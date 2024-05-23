10 Most Disliked Pokemon, According to Fans

Since the original 150, Pokemon fans have loved talking about their favorite buddies… and their least favorite. While some Pokemon like Eevee and Pikachu are nearly universally loved, there are also a handful of critters that consistently get the short end of the stick when it comes to fan affection.

Let’s look at the most disliked Pokemon, according to fans, and dig into why we love to hate them so much.

The Top 10 Most Disliked Pokemon

In a recent trend on X (formerly Twitter), Pokemon fans got to sound off about their most disliked Pokemon. Clearly, we needed this space to vent because fans showed up to diss their least favorite critters with some brutal hot takes. Here are the Pokemon that showed up most often and why players say “nope” to these designs.

10. Mr. Mime

Image via The Pokemon Company

I’ll be honest – I’m surprised Mr. Mime isn’t higher on the list because it remains one of my own least favorite Pokemon. A few fans chimed in to talk about how disturbing Mr. Mime is, combining the “too human-like” element with being clown-adjacent. And let’s not even talk about Galarian Mr. Mime. ‘

Even so, this guy came up far less often than some other contenders for most hated Pokemon, earning him the 10th place spot.

9. Wobuffet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Wobuffet commits two main offenses against Pokemon fans – the design isn’t very cute, and it played an annoyingly large role in the Johto anime.

As Jessie’s partner, Wobuffet could be seen running around and being generally irritating episode after episode, solidifying its place as one of Pokemon fans’ least-loved critters. Also, it shows up way too often in Pokemon Sleep when we’d love something more exciting to catch instead.

8. Bidoof

Image via The Pokemon Company

Some Pokemon fans have never quite recovered from that one April Fools Day joke centered on Bidoof a few years ago, where it was all Bidoof all the time. This Pokemon is also featured heavily in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, to the point where I even grew tired of seeing it.

The ubiquity of this Pokemon and the way some people joke that Bidoof is the most powerful of them all has solidly landed it on some people’s bad side.

7. Barbaracle

Image via The Pokemon Company

It all comes down to this – too many tentacle-like appendages on Barbaracle.

Its first form, Binnacle, is bad enough, but this evolution is just a heck of a lot more of an already creepy design. I mean, its hands have eyes! This creature is much more of a horror movie design than it is a Pokemon one.

6. Drowzee

Image via The Pokemon Company

Drowzee and its evolved form, Hypno, are often cited as people’s least favorite Pokemon, though without much explanation.

It may be because of its long nose or how it constantly puts your team to sleep during battle. Or perhaps the whole “dream eater” nightmare vibe just rubs some of us the wrong way. Regardless, there are plenty of Drowzee and Hypno haters out there.

5. Jynx

Image via The Pokemon Company

One comment refers to Jynx as “an abomination,” and honestly, this is one of those older designs that makes you wonder what was going on with the Pokemon company.

Jynx’s vaguely human appearance and general vibe are just plain unsettling, and the way it’s animated in early games isn’t doing it any favors. Somehow, though, we’ve gotten used to it with time, and more recently, Pokemon are taking more of the heat from fans.

4. Muk

Image via The Pokemon Company

I’m going to guess that becoming a beloved Pokemon designer was never Muk’s plan.

Between the name and the fact that it’s essentially sentient sewage, I doubt anyone is surprised to know that many Pokemon fans say Muk is their least favorite.

3. Stunfisk

Image via The Pokemon Company

Stunfisk is clearly inspired by real-life flatfish, but this won’t save it from the haters. This pancake-esque creation is disliked by many fans who wanted a more interesting or more aesthetically pleasing Pokedex entry in its place.

In an exciting turn of events, Galarian Stunfisk is so popular in the GO Battle League that it is banned for many tournaments. Even so, the hate for Stunfisk itself remains strong.

2. Quaquaval

Image via The Pokemon Company

Quaxly’s final evolution gave our first-place contender a real run for its money with just how people were eager to spout off about this much-despised Pokemon design.

Quaquaval has plenty of swagger, and that’s part of the problem – again, we’re veering too close to human-shaped territory here. There’s also the fact that it seems to be a peacock when Quaxly is clearly a duck, which is enough to irritate some fans. While the Quaxly line has some staunch supporters, plenty of fans were downright furious to see this was the water-starter offering we got in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

1. Bruxish

Image via The Pokemon Company

Hands down, the most mentioned Pokemon on the dislike list is Bruxish or “the purple fish with the teeth,” as one fan put it. So many of us don’t like Bruxish because of its appearance, which is anywhere from just not very pretty to downright nightmare fuel, depending on who you ask.

This toothy fish with the vibrant color design earns itself a top spot as the most disliked Pokemon ever – at least until Gen 10 brings us something worse.

