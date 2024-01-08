A Classic Call of Duty Mode Has MW3 Players Upset

Call of Duty isn’t the kind of game you want to play if you’re looking for a relaxing time, but that doesn’t mean it has to be needlessly stressful. Well, a classic Call of Duty mode has MW3 players pretty upset.

The mode causing controversy is Domination, which is a staple of the FPS franchise. The objective is to control three flags on the map and gain more points than your opposition. And as one might expect, the spawns typically flip as the flags chance allegiance, allowing players to appear away from enemies. However, that seems to have gone away in MW3.

“Capturing a flag means almost nothing in terms of spawns now,” said user Revolutionarydonky in r/ModernWarefareIII on Reddit. “Before a few weeks ago, capturing a flag would also heavily dictate where you would spawn, and now that principle is almost entirely thrown out the window, leading to completely unpredictable spawns, ruining the flow of combat that this game had before.”

Related: MW3 Longshot Distance – How to Get Longshot Kills in Modern Warfare 3

And this frustration has even led to the user asking for a fix from the game’s developer. “SLEDGEHAMMER- please fix this in the S1 Reloaded update, or at the very latest the start of S2. The game is far far less enjoyable when spawns are as sporadic and senseless as they are now, it almost completely ruins the game for me,” they added.

As of writing, there has been no official acknowledgment by Sledgehammer or Call of Duty that the issue exists, but if more and more players come across it, there’s sure to be widespread backlash. That’s because there’s nothing worse than loading up after a long day of work and dying in the spawn over and over again.

If you’re looking for more MW3 guides, here’s the best way to destroy enemy equipment for the RGL-80 camo.