A Five Nights at Freddy’s Animatronic Caught Fire During Filming

A very Five Nights at Freddy’s thing happened during the filming of the movie, as one of the animatronics, Foxy, caught fire. If we’d been on the set, that would’ve have been our cue to get the hell out of there. A movie about a haunted pizzeria and animatronics are combusting? Count us out.

Rather than go full CGI, the movie makes some use of real Chuck-e-Cheese style animatronics and it’s one of these that ended up bursting into flames. Director Emma Tammi, speaking to IGN, explained that one of the servos had been going for just a little too long.

Foxy started smoking away and while it didn’t turn into a full-on blaze (the crew successfully put it out), it’s more than a little eerie if you know the game’s lore. The third Five Nights at Freddy’s game ends with an attraction burning down and fire figures into another entry in the series.

We can just see this turning up in Season 3 of the Shudder-produced Cursed Films. The good news, for FNAF fans, is that Foxy was put out pretty quickly and filming continued. It sounds less dramatic than the fire that ravaged a would-be Doctor Who film set.

Flaming Foxy or not, after seven years in development, Five Nights at Freddy’s is on course for an October 25th theatrical release.