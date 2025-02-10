Forgot password
A Pro Sea Codes (February 2025) [4 days left for End Event Cid Beta !🗡]

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Feb 10, 2025 08:41 am

Updated: February 10, 2025

We added new codes!

One Piece is Roblox‘s bread and butter, serving as an inspiration to hundreds of fantastic games and more than all other franchises put together. A Pro Sea piggybacks off of the tried-and-true formula but adds enough new features to make the experience stand out from previous iterations.

As per usual, you start off as a low-level character with meager stats. That means you’ll need to put in the work to level up, acquire powerful fruits, and defeat the toughest enemies to get the best loot. A Pro Sea codes will provide you with more than enough gems, Beli, and other currencies to upgrade in a heartbeat, letting you experience everything the game has to offer. If you’re craving more One Piece experiences, visit our Royal Seas Codes guide and enjoy tons of freebies right off the bat.

All A Pro Sea Codes List

Working A Pro Sea Codes 

  • UPDATE5: Use for 988,888 Beli and 350 Gems
  • SUB2TARGAMER: Use for 500k Beli and 350 Gems
  • SUB2APROCHANEL: Use for 200k Beli, 15 Gems, and 200 Candy
  • SUB2LIONGAMER: Use for 150k Beli, 1.5k Gems and 200 Candy
  • NEWWORLD: Use for 233,333 Beli, 250 Gems and 20 Levels
  • SECONDSEA: Use for 988,888 Beli and 350 Gems
  • SHADOWV2CIDBETA: Use for 988,888 Beli and 350 Gems
  • NEWSECRETQUEST: Use for 988,888 Beli and 350 Gems
  • SUB2AERXZ_OV_SUB: Use for 1.2M Beli and 222 Gems

Expired A Pro Sea Codes 

  • KBKUNGONTIKTOK_SUB
  • TRUEDUALKATANA
  • FIXBUG!
  • APROTEAMSORRYFORDELEY

How to Redeem A Pro Sea Codes

Need help redeeming A Pro Sea codes? Follow the instructions below step by step:

How to redeem A Pro Sea codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch A Pro Sea in Roblox.
  2. Click the cog icon (1) to access the settings menu.
  3. Enter your code into the Type code textbox (2).
  4. Click the Redeem button (3) to claim your code.

Once you step into the world of A Pro Sea, you’ll be met with many types of enemies, fruits, bosses, and NPCs. If you want to learn more about them and navigate the game world more easily, visit the official A Pro Sea Trello board. The board contains the info you’ll need to quickly progress through the game, prepare for any challenge that might come your way, and become a certified expert!

What Is A Pro Sea?

A Pro Sea is a One Piece-inspired Roblox RPG experience where you explore an open world, visit various islands, and fight enemies to level up and increase your stats. You can also purchase or collect fruits that grant you special abilities to use in battle, helping you complete quests and unlock more valuable accessories. Collect as much Beli and gems as possible to roll for the best races, buy the most powerful fruit and unlock your true fighting potential!

Sail the five seas and keep the adventure going by visiting our Meme Sea Codes and Arcane Seas Codes guides and claiming more free rewards!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
