Arcane Seas Codes (November 2024) [PRE ALPHA]

Updated November 26, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

You could become the next pirate king or the most outstanding navy soldier in Arcane Seas. The path is yours to choose, but the sea will always await you. Whether you hunt pirates or hunt gold, you’ll embark on an unforgettable adventure.

The Arcane Seas codes will help you sail smoothly, handing goodies that will make you and your crew stronger. Treat yourself because you’re a pirate, after all, unless you’re a marine soldier, in which case, still treat yourself. Since you’re likely a One Piece fan or love pirate-themed games, you should also check out our A One Piece Game Codes list.

All Arcane Seas Codes List

Active Arcane Seas Codes

PREALPHA : Use for x2 Mastery (30 minutes) (New)

: Use for x2 Mastery (30 minutes) GROUP : Use for x10k Cashwaw (must join Business Inc Roblox group and like the game) (New)

: Use for x10k Cashwaw (must join Business Inc Roblox group and like the game) ARCANESEAS : Use for a Daily Spin (New)

: Use for a Daily Spin RELEASE: Use for x3 Magic Spins (New)

Expired Arcane Seas Codes

There are currently no expired Arcane Seas codes.

Related: Jood Piece 2 Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Arcane Seas

To redeem the Arcane Seas codes, follow the steps below:

Image by The Escapist

Run Arcane Seas in Roblox. Press the Menu button and open the Codes tab. Type a code into the textbox. Hit the Enter key to obtain freebies.

Arcane Seas Trello

It’s time to hop over to the Arcane Seas Trello and learn more about the game. Check out the list of races and sides, as well as the list of navy quests that await you in-game. If you’re confused about how this game works, it’s no trouble because you can get more info on Trello.

Why Are My Arcane Seas Codes Not Working?

If you’re struggling to obtain freebies, then double-check to see if you mistyped any of the Arcane Seas codes. Typos are a common mistake, and they’re easily avoidable by copying/pasting codes. If spelling isn’t the issue, then you’ve discovered expired codes. Let us know when you stumble into inactive codes so that we can update our expired list.

What is Arcane Seas?

The sea awaits you, sailor, so choose your side and travel with your trusty crew to discover valuable items. Pick whether you’ll fight for the good side or the bad side and enter dungeons to defeat bosses for loot. That’s what Arcane Seas is about, and if you’re an adventurer who loves One Piece, you will enjoy this Roblox game.

You should also sneak a peek into our lists of Verse Piece Codes and Haze Piece Codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy